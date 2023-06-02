Collision with wall sends Cardinals OF Lars Nootbar to 10-day injured list, prospect Walker recalled

St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar follows through on a single during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, May 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Lars Nootbaar on the 10-day injured list Friday with a lower-back contusion.

The move was retroactive to Tuesday, a day after Nootbaar collided with the outfield wall in St. Louis during a 7-0 loss to Kansas City. Nootbaar is hitting .266 with four home runs and 21 RBIs in 42 games for St. Louis.

The injury is the latest in a series of setbacks for the Cardinals outfield. Tyler O’Neill has been out since May 5 with a lower back injury and Dylan Carlson is still recovering from a sprained left ankle sustained on May 14. Carlson is expected to start a rehab assignment early next week.

St. Louis recalled 21-year-old outfielder Jordan Walker from Triple-A Memphis to fill Nootbaar’s roster spot.

Walker hit .274 with two home runs in 20 games with the Cardinals earlier in the season, a stretch that included a 12-game hitting streak to begin his career.

