Sports

Cardinals place pitcher Jake Woodford on injured list with right shoulder strain

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jake Woodford throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed pitcher Jake Woodford on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder strain.

Woodford (2-2) worked 2 1/3 innings against Houston on Thursday, giving up four runs on four hits, including a home run, and walked two. He has a 5.67 ERA. The 26-year-old right-hander was also on the 15-day list in May with right shoulder problems.

The Cardinals recalled RHP James Naile from Triple-A Memphis to fill Woodford’s spot. Naile saw action in three games this season with St. Louis, allowing five runs, two earned, on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings. He also walked three and struck out one.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports