Burleson homers in Cardinals’ 1-0 win over Rangers, Semien’s hitting streak ends at 25 games

June 8, 2023 GMT
St. Louis Cardinals' Alec Burleson (41) celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Alec Burleson pulled a first-pitch homer to right field in the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Texas 1-0 on Wednesday night, ending Rangers infielder Marcus Semien’s hitting streak at 25 games.

Semien was 0 for 4 to stop the longest streak in the major leagues this season and the longest of his career. The streak tied for the second longest in club history, behind Gabe Kapler’s 28-gamer in 2000.

St. Louis also snapped a five-game losing streak and ended the surging Rangers’ five-game winning streak.

Jordan Hicks (1-3) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the victory, and Ryan Helsley finished for his seventh save in 11 attempts.

Jon Gray (6-2) pitched the second complete game of his career in a losing effort, ending a personal six-game winning streak. He allowed four hits, walked none, and struck out a season-high 12.

The Cardinals left only one runner on base, in the ninth inning, with three erased earlier on the base paths. Nolan Arenado led off the second with a single to center but was erased on a double play. Arenado doubled down the left-field line to begin the fifth but, trying to advance to third on Alec Burleson’s long flyout to left, was thrown out – the initial safe call reversed following video review. Jordan Walker was hit by a pitch with one out in the sixth but was thrown out trying to steal second by Gray.

    • Texas conversely left nine runners aboard. That included three in the first when Jack Flaherty issued three straight one-out walks, but he struck out Jonah Heim and retired Travis Jankowski on a groundout.

    Flaherty left after six innings, throwing 105 pitches. He gave up two hits and walked five.

    TRAINER’S ROOM

    Cardinals: OF Dylan Carlson (ankle sprain) was scheduled to DH for nine innings on Wednesday for Triple-A Memphis. … RHP Jake Woodford (shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to pitch 3-4 innings on Thursday for Memphis.

    Rangers: RHP Spencer Howard (lat strain), who hasn’t pitched this season, was activated. RHP Jonathan Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

    UP NEXT

    Cardinals: LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-7, 4.23 ERA) will open a three-game home series on Friday night against Cincinnati RHP Ben Lively (3-3, 3.03).

    Rangers: A three-game series at Tampa Bay between the teams with the A.L.’s best records will begin on Friday night with Texas LHP Andrew Heaney (4-3, 4.03) facing Rays RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 3.72).

    AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

