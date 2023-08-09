Díaz, Lowe, Arozarena deliver run-scoring hits in 3-run 8th innings as Rays beat Cardinals 4-2

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
Voters cast their ballots during a special election for Issue 1 at the Schiller Recreation Center in German Village, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters are deciding whether to make their state constitution harder to amend. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Ohio Issue 1 special election
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
Díaz, Lowe, Arozarena deliver run-scoring hits in 3-run 8th innings as Rays beat Cardinals 4-2

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz celebrates with first base coach Chris Prieto (31) after his single off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz celebrates with first base coach Chris Prieto (31) after his single off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays' Isaac Paredes reacts after hitting a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays’ Isaac Paredes reacts after hitting a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) reacts as Tampa Bay Rays' Isaac Paredes runs around the bases after his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) reacts as Tampa Bay Rays’ Isaac Paredes runs around the bases after his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco throws out St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt at first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco throws out St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt at first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays' Zach Eflin pitches to the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays’ Zach Eflin pitches to the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin delivers to the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin delivers to the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar (21) celebrates with third base coach Ron 'Pop' Warner (75) after hitting a triple off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar (21) celebrates with third base coach Ron ‘Pop’ Warner (75) after hitting a triple off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
By MARK DIDTLER
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena hit RBI singles in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Josh Lowe opened the eighth with a triple against Miles Mikolas (6-8). Andre Pallante entered and retired pinch-hitter Harold Ramírez on a grounder before Díaz hit a groundball single to center that made it 2-1 — the first of four consecutive base hits. Lowe and Arozarena drove in runs with their hits.

Díaz went 4 for 4 and raised his average from .315 to .322 as the Rays improved to 7-3 over their last 10 games. Isaac Paredes hit his 22nd homer of the season in the seventh inning, when he knotted the game at 1-all.

Tampa Bay center fielder Jose Siri helped preserve the 1-all tie with a leaping catch at the wall on Nolan Gorman’s two-out drive off Jason Adam (3-2) with a runner on first in the top of the eighth.

Pete Fairbanks, the third Rays’ pitcher, gave up a solo homer to Willson Contreras in the ninth before nailing down his 15th save and completing the five-hitter.

Rays starter Zach Eflin failed in his bid to become the AL’s first, and the major’s third, 13-game winner. He allowed one run and four hits over seven innings. The right-hander struck out eight in an outing in which he threw 71 of 99 pitches for strikes.

Before the game, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said it is “highly unlikely” that All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan will pitch again this season because of a left arm injury. Options include Tommy John surgery.

Mikolas made the start after serving a five-game suspension from MLB for intentionally throwing at the Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ on July 27. He gave up two runs and eight hits in seven-plus innings.

St. Louis has lost 12 of its last 17 games.

Nolan Arenado put the Cardinals ahead 1-0 on 24th homer leading off the second. He also flew out twice against Eflin on balls to the warning track.

Aremado tied Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies for the second-most interleague RBIs this season with 31. Only Houston’s Alex Bregman has driven in more interleague runs with 32.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Tyler O’Neill was a late scratch due to left knee tightness and is day to day. … Reliever Ryan Helsley (right elbow strain) will make his second appearance with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain) will pitch in the same game against San Antonio.

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (back spasms) received an injection, but might start this weekend against Cleveland.

UP NEXT

The Rays will have a bullpen game Wednesday night against Cardinals RHP Dakota Hudson (2-0).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb