Sports

Luis Robert Jr. hits 26th homer, White Sox rally past Cardinals 8-7 after Montgomery hurt

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrates with teammate Eloy Jimenez (74) after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger (30) celebrates at home plate after scoring on a Zach Remillard two RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated in the dugout after his two-run home against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn (25) and Eloy Jimenez (74) celebrate at home plate after scoring on a Jake Burger two RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) reacts before leaving a baseball game during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger, left, slides into home plate safely on a Zach Remillard two RBI single as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera, right, waits for the throw during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Kyle Leahy reacts after being pulled from a baseball game during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
By MATT CARLSON
 
CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star Luis Robert Jr. tied the game with his 26th homer of the season, and the Chicago White Sox rallied past St. Louis 8-7 on Friday night after Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery left with an apparent injury.

Nolan Arenado hit a pair of two-run homers for St. Louis, which took a 5-0 lead in the third and led 5-1 in the fifth when Montgomery departed abruptly. With a 2-1 count on Elvis Andrus, Montgomery tapped the back of his right leg with his glove. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and trainers went to the mound, and Montgomery walked slowly to the dugout.

JoJo Romero got the final two outs in the fifth but was charged with three of Chicago’s five runs in the sixth. Andre Pallante gave up two more runs to cough up the lead.

Arenado put the Cardinals back ahead with his homer in the seventh off Keynon Middleton (2-0). In the bottom half, Kyle Leahy (0-1) gave up Robert’s blast and departed with the bases loaded. Chris Stratton came on and walked Zach Remillard to put the White Sox ahead to stay.

Jake Burger homered and drove in three runs for Chicago, and Remillard finished with three RBIs. Kendall Graveman worked around a single and walk in the ninth for his seventh save.

Arenado has gone deep three times in his last two games and has six extra-base hits in his last three. The third-baseman has 19 home runs this season. The two-homer game was his second this season and the 24th of his career.

Burger homered off Montgomery in the fifth, his 19th. He had a two-run double in the sixth.

Montgomery allowed one run on three hits in 4 1/3 innings. He was seeking his fifth straight win after seven consecutive losses.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease allowed five runs and 11 hits in six innings in his eighth straight no-decision.

ROSTER MOVE

St. Louis placed INF/OF Tommy Edman on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation and recalled INF José Fermín from Triple-A Memphis. The switch-hitter is batting .239 with seven home runs, 29 RBIs and a team-leading 14 stolen bases. The NL Gold Glove winner at second base in 2021, Edman has played second, shortstop, center field and right field this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Marmol said RHP Adam Wainwright had an injection in his strained right shoulder. The 41-year-old went on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday after giving up seven runs in a 15-2 loss at Miami on Tuesday. ... C Willson Contreras didn’t start after having a dental procedure Friday morning in Chicago. Iván Herrera was behind the plate.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.51 ERA) starts Saturday. The White Sox had not yet named a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports