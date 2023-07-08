FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sports

Mikolas pitches 7 crisp innings as St. Louis Cardinals beat Chicago White Sox 3-0

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Touki Toussaint throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Touki Toussaint throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong signs autographs for fans before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong signs autographs for fans before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

By JAY COHEN
 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched seven efficient innings, Jordan Walker homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-0 on Saturday.

Mikolas allowed four hits — all singles — in his first win since May 30. The 34-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked none, throwing 71 of his 95 pitches for strikes.

Mikolas (5-5), a two-time All-Star, was 0-4 with a 6.00 ERA in his previous six starts.

Giovanny Gallegos worked around Oscar Colás’ leadoff single in the eighth, and Jordan Hicks finished the seven-hitter for his seventh save.

Walker hit a solo drive in the ninth for his eighth homer for last-place St. Louis. Paul DeJong singled in Nolan Gorman in the second, and Brendan Donovan added a run-scoring groundout in the fifth.

White Sox right-hander Touki Toussaint (0-2) allowed five hits — all singles — in five innings. He struck out five and walked one in his second start since he was claimed off waivers from Cleveland last month.

Chicago dropped to 10-18 in its past 28 games.

The White Sox had their best scoring opportunity against Mikolas in the fourth, putting runners on first and second on one-out singles by Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jiménez. Andrew Vaughn then flied out to the warning track in left, and Jake Burger bounced into a fielder’s choice.

DeJong’s run-scoring single in the second stopped an 0-for-13 slide for the veteran infielder. He is batting .172 (5 for 29) in nine July games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Manager Oliver Marmol had no update on LHP Jordan Montgomery (right hamstring) before the game. Montgomery got hurt when he slipped on the mound during Friday night’s 8-7 loss in the series opener. ... C Willson Contreras (dental procedure) rested for the second straight game. “Taking a hit to the mask or anything like that probably wouldn’t be ideal, so giving him one more day,” Marmol said. ... OF Tyler O’Neill (lower left back strain) went 1 for 2 with a walk in his third rehab appearance with Triple-A Memphis on Friday night. O’Neill was expected to DH for the Redbirds on Saturday night.

White Sox: RHPs Michael Kopech (shoulder inflammation), Liam Hendriks (elbow inflammation) and Mike Clevinger (right biceps inflammation) each threw a bullpen session. Kopech is expected to return right after the All-Star break. “Michael’s a little bit ahead of the other two,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “Liam and Clev, we’ll see how they feel tomorrow. We’ll take the next step, increase the intensity a little bit, see how they feel after that.”

UP NEXT

Cardinals left-hander Steven Matz (0-7, 5.02 ERA) and White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.50 ERA) pitch on Sunday in the final game before the All-Star break. Matz is making his first start since May 24. Giolito tossed six innings of two-run ball in a no-decision against Toronto on Tuesday.

___

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports