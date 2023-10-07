Care finally has his Rugby World Cup moment saving England against Samoa

LILLE, France (AP) — Danny Care debuted for England in 2008 and didn’t have a Rugby World Cup moment to treasure until Saturday.

He missed the 2011 tournament because of a serious foot injury.

In 2015, he got a dead rubber game against Uruguay.

In 2019, he wasn’t even invited to the training camp.

New coach Steve Borthwick didn’t check Care’s availability until after the Six Nations this year. He made it to France as England’s oldest back at age 36. He got the last quarter of the opening pool game against Argentina and started against Chile.

Happy to do whatever was needed, Care was on the bench against Samoa on Saturday and began feeling edgy.

“I was itching to get on,” he said. “I thought I was going to go on a bit earlier. They made a couple of backline changes, and when you are the last back you know you’re not going to get an awful lot of time. But I just wanted to get on and help. You want to play in these big games. You never know how many you have got left in you at my age.”

Care replaced Alex Mitchell with 14 minutes left and England losing 17-11. They forced a scrum in front of the Samoan posts in the 73rd. Samoa’s center was in the sin-bin so there was a gap. Marcus Smith moved left and the Samoans bit. Care took the scrum ball right and scored untouched, setting off behind the posts pointing and smiling at England’s fans. The conversion put them in front 18-17.

Samoa was far from finished, though. Neria Foma’i was freed on the left wing and was almost at the tryline when Care dragged him down in the 79th minute and preserved England’s win.

“Kev (Sinfield, defense coach) always says defense shows your attitude and how much you care for the team,” Care said. “I thought the boys put their bodies on the line against some big, big men all night. When you come off the bench you have got to help out where you can.

“When people make breaks, you have got to do your best to get back and do your best to stop them. I just remember running back and thinking ‘I’ve got to make this,’ especially after I’ve done an Alan Shearer celebration after scoring a try. You can’t not make that tackle but I’m pleased I could just help the team.”

Care was out of the England setup for four years and thought he’d never get to another Rugby World Cup.

“It was one of those moments I didn’t think I would get again,” he said. “I missed playing for England but scoring a try and making big plays for your country, that is why we are all here. That is what we want to do. From being a little boy, that has been the dream, and I’m still here.”

