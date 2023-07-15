A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach killings arrest
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
In this image from video, law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting Friday, July 14, 2023, in Fargo, N.D. One police officer died and two others were critically injured in the shooting that also killed the suspect, police said. The shooting happened before 3 p.m. on a busy street. Multiple witnesses said a man opened fire on police officers before other officers shot the suspect. In a statement late Friday, police said a civilian also was seriously wounded. (WDAY-TV via AP)
Fargo shooting
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in action against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Marketa Vondrousova wins Wimbledon
Sports

Carey says he would repeat Bairstow stumping if another chance arises in Ashes

Australia's Alex Carey carries cricket equipment during a nets session at Headingley, Leeds, England, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
1 of 2 | 

Australia’s Alex Carey carries cricket equipment during a nets session at Headingley, Leeds, England, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates with teammate Alex Carey after the dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow, left, during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
2 of 2 | 

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates with teammate Alex Carey after the dismissal of England’s Jonny Bairstow, left, during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey warned England he would repeat his controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow if another chance arose in the rest of the Ashes series.

“I definitely would,” Carey said on Saturday.

He has been bemused by the reaction to him throwing down the stumps after Bairstow wandered out of his crease without checking if the ball was dead. It caused unprecedented scenes of uproar in the Lord’s test two weeks ago.

Other news
FILE - Sri Lanka's bowler Prabath Jayasuriya, right, successfully appeals to dismiss Australia's Cameron Green during the first day of the second cricket test match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 8, 2022. Sri Lanka was in contention for the World Test Championship final until March. That prospect has whetted its appetite to get there in the new cycle. The campaign starts on Sunday, when Sri Lanka plays Pakistan in Galle in the first of two tests. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)
Sri Lanka eyeing another shot at WTC final in Pakistan tests
Sri Lanka was in contention for the World Test Championship final until March. That prospect has whetted its appetite to get there in the new cycle.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin reacts next to West Indies' Jason Holder while bowling on day three of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ravichandran Ashwin routs West Indies as India earns innings win in Dominica test
Ravichandran Ashwin has feasted on West Indies wickets on a generous turning pitch and propelled India to victory by an innings and 141 runs inside three days of the first test in Dominica.
England's Ollie Robinson bowls a delivery during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
England pacer Ollie Robinson is ‘100% fit’ and ready to play in 4th Ashes test after back spasm
England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has declared his availability for the fourth Ashes test despite getting injured in the team’s win over Australia in the third match of the series last week.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies on day two of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Centuries by Jaiswal and Rohit drag India to 162-run lead in Dominica
Centuries by newcomer Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma have launched India to a 162-run lead against the West Indies on day two of a dragging first test in Dominica.

England was chasing on the last morning. After the incident, the crowd accused Australia of cheating. The Australians were abused in the Long Room by Marylebone Cricket Club members. The club apologized. The MCC, which owns Lord’s and curates the laws of cricket, added Carey was in the right.

But England claimed Australia broke the unwritten ‘spirit of cricket,’ prompting each country’s prime minister to back their teams. Carey and the Australians continued to draw abuse from the crowd last week in Leeds, where England won to trim the visitors’ lead to 2-1.

“There’s been some nasty stuff been said but it is the Ashes, and there was nasty stuff said before that as well,” Carey said. “I feel really well supported, I think the whole group does.

“From our point of view, we’ve all got each other’s backs and we’ve all supported each other. We understand what’s important and who matters.”

The Ashes moves to Old Trafford from Wednesday and Carey said he wouldn’t hesitate to re-enact the stumping.

Carey explained he acted on impulse to have a shy at the stumps when he collected the ball after Bairstow ducked a Cameron Green bouncer and idly walked away.

“We were switched on to the fact that it was a bouncer plan and it felt like Jonny was pretty switched on to getting out of the way, he wasn’t playing any shots,” Carey said.

“When he ducked, his first movement was pretty much out of his crease, so instinctively I grabbed the ball, threw the stumps down and the rest is history.

“Once the bail has come off, it’s up to the third umpire to deem it out or not out, or the on-field umpires . . . and it was given out. To see how much it has played out since then has been a little bit surprising.”

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports