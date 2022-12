1 of 11

A riot police grabs hold of a supporter of ousted President Pedro Castillo outside the police station where Castillo arrived earlier, and where supporters gathered and confronted riot police surrounding the station, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Peru's Congress removed Castillo from office Wednesday, voting to replace him with the vice president, shortly after Castillo decreed the dissolution of the legislature ahead of a scheduled vote to oust him. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)