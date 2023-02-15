Japanese company opens first auto parts plant in Guatemala

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemala's Minister of Foreign Affairs Pedro Brolo wave at her arrival ceremony in Guatemala City, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Guatemalan Air Force Central Command. According to Lindsey Zuluaga, an aid to United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the Japanese Yazaki Corporation started on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, production of auto parts in Guatemala, a result of Harris´ promise to help create jobs in the Central American nation and keep Guatemalans from emigrating to the U.S. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Japanese company opened the first auto parts plant in Guatemala on Wednesday as part of an effort to boost the region’s economy and curb outmigration.

The plant is run by Yazaki North America, Inc. and makes automotive wiring harnesses. The $10 million plant was opened with assistance from the U.S. Agency for International Development.

It was part of an appeal by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in 2021 for companies to invest in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The idea is to create jobs for people in the region so they wouldn’t have to emigrate.

The Yazaki plant in the western province of San Marcos will employ about 1,000 people. USAID provided funding for advisers.