World News

Caribbean leaders seeking discounted oil criticize US sanctions against Venezuela

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, plays a steel pan accompanied by musician Len ‘Boogsie’ Sharpe, left, and Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Leader of the U.S House of Representatives, right, at the HADCO Phase II Pan Groove pan yard in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Blinken is in Trinidad and Tobago to participate in the Caribbean Community, CARICOM, Heads of Government meeting. (AP Photo/Jermaine Cruickshank)

By BERT WILKINSON
 
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Caribbean leaders on Friday denounced U.S. economic sanctions against oil-rich Venezuela, saying they’ve been forced to buy costlier petroleum elsewhere as they struggle with tight budgets.

Members of a Caribbean trade bloc known as Caricom called for removal of the sanctions, which prevent them from purchasing oil at a discounted rate as part of a deal with Venezuela known as Petrocaribe.

“We in the Caribbean are suffering immensely,” Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said at the close of a three-day Caricom conference on Wednesday. “People should be allowed to go about their lives, especially in these difficult times.”

Other news
Police officers set up cordon line as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
8-year-old girl in ‘life-threatening condition’ after deadly school car crash in Wimbledon
London police say an 8-year-old girl is in life-threatening condition in a hospital following a car crash at an elementary school in Wimbledon that claimed the life of another girl of the same age.
FILE - A view of the Stortorget square in Malmo, Sweden, on March 18, 2020. The southern Swedish city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in a venue that earlier has housed the colorful, eclectic music competition, the Swedish organizers said Friday, July 7, 2023. The 68th edition will be held at the Malmo Arena - where the 2012 contest took place — and the live televised final has been set for May 11 while the semi-finals on May 7 and May 9. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP, File)
Sweden’s city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision pop music contest
The Swedish city of Malmo will host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the same venue that housed the colorful and eclectic music competition in 2012.
A man rides a bike on a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
AP PHOTOS: Record-breaking heat scorches communities around the world
Daily global temperatures reached an unofficial record high multiple times this week, according to at least one metric, and caused communities around the planet to take drastic measures to help people beat the heat.
This is a locator map for Iraq with its capital, Baghdad. (AP Photo)
Iraq opens an investigation into the kidnapping of a missing Israeli-Russian academic
An Iraqi government spokesman says Baghdad has opened an investigation into the case of a dual Israeli-Russian academic who has been missing in Iraq since last March.

Both Skerrit and Keith Rowley, prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, said the issue was raised with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken when he met with Caribbean leaders this week at the conference in Trinidad.

The Petrocaribe deal that began in 2015 and was recently revived allows Caribbean nations to pay 60% of oil purchases within three months, with deferred payments payable over 25 years at 1% interest.

Countries such as Guyana also have been allowed to finance some payments with rice shipments and other commodities.

Earlier this year, the Atlantic Council, a U.S. think tank, warned that the Caribbean is suffering from an energy crisis and that its dependence on heavy fuel oil is leading to high electricity prices.

It noted that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden granted a license in January to help Trinidad and Tobago access Venezuelan gas so it can produce liquefied natural gas and clean fuels.

“The region needs a more secure supply of products now,” the council said.