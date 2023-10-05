Pair arrested in Massachusetts suspected in successful and attempted carjackings in New Hampshire

DRACUT, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested two people Thursday suspected of stealing two cars at gunpoint and trying to steal two others in neighboring New Hampshire.

The man and woman were arrested Thursday after a pursuit from Lawrence to Dracut, the Massachusetts State Police said. They were wanted for armed carjackings in New Hampshire in which victims described the weapon as similar to an AR-15 rifle.

There were two attempted carjackings in Salem, New Hampshire, in which the a rifle was displayed but the victims managed to escape with their vehicles, authorities said. In a successful carjacking in Salem, a victim was forced from her car at gunpoint before the thieves made off with her vehicle, police said. The woman wasn’t injured.

The thieves stole another vehicle in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, police said. They were in that vehicle when they were arrested, police said.

The defendants were taken to a hospital under guard of troopers. Information about their court appearance was not yet available, police said.