A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
U.S. News

Alabama woman missing for 2 days after reporting toddler on freeway was abducted, mom says

 
Share

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — The mother of a 25-year-old Alabama woman says her daughter was abducted and fought for her life when she disappeared for two days after calling 911 to report a toddler wandering on a highway. Police say they’re still trying to determine what happened to Carlee Russell before she returned home.

Authorities in Hoover, Alabama, plan to hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the case.

Russell’s disappearance last Thursday sparked a frantic search by family and friends. Her return home Saturday prompted intense speculation about where she had been and what had happened to her.

Other news
In this image from video provided by the Justice Department in the government's sentencing memo for Christopher Michael Alberts, right, yells at U.S. Capitol Police offices during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Alberts, a military veteran who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a loaded pistol, metal-plated body armor and a gas mask has been sentenced to seven years in prison. (Justice Department via AP)
Military veteran who stormed Capitol with loaded pistol is sentenced to 7 years in prison
A military veteran who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a loaded pistol, metal-plated body armor and a gas mask has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
FILE - Coins of the Celtic Treasure are on display at the local Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching, Germany, May 31, 2006. German authorities say they have arrested four suspects over the theft from a museum in Bavaria last year of hundreds of ancient gold coins. Thieves broke into the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching in the early hours of Nov. 22 and took 483 Celtic coins that were discovered during an archeological dig nearby in 1999. (Frank Maechler/dpa via AP, file)
German authorities arrest suspects in theft of 483 Celtic gold coins from museum
German authorities say they have arrested four suspects in the theft of hundreds of ancient gold coins from a museum in Bavaria last year.
This photo provided by St. Louis County Police Department shows Michael Hill. Northwoods, Missouri, Police Officer Michael Hill is facing charges after a man was allegedly driven to a secluded spot and beaten until his jaw broke. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, announced that he has charged Hill with second-degree kidnapping. (St. Louis County Police Department via AP)
Second police officer from Missouri department charged in connection with attack
A second police officer from a suburban St. Louis department is now facing charges after a man was allegedly driven to a secluded spot and beaten until his jaw broke.
Protesters demonstrate in support of Patrick Zaki by the Piazza del Nettuno, in Bologna, Italy, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. An Egyptian court sentenced Zaki, a rights activist, on Tuesday to three years in prison over an opinion article he wrote in 2019 in a case that renewed global attention to Egypt's intolerance of government critics. He was arrested in February 2020 shortly after landing in Cairo on a short trip home from Italy where he was a postgraduate student at the University of Bologna. (Guido Calamosca/LaPresse via AP)
Egypt pardons jailed activists, including two prominent rights defenders, official reports say
Egypt’s state-run media are saying that President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has pardoned a group of prisoners, including two prominent rights activists.

Russell was not in a “good state” when she got back and needed medical care, Talitha Russell told NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday. She said her daughter gave detectives a statement so they could “continue to pursue her abductor.”

“There were moments when she physically had to fight for her life, and there were moments when she had to mentally fight for her life,” Talitha Russell said.

Police said later Tuesday that detectives had not reached any conclusions about the disappearance. Investigators spoke to Carlee Russell briefly and were waiting for her to be made available for a more detailed statement. But they said they did not uncover any evidence of a toddler walking on the interstate.

“Numerous evidentiary items are still being evaluated, and those items are key in the process of determining exactly what took place in the approximately 49 hours Carlee was missing,” Hoover police said in a statement via Facebook.

Surveillance video from the Russells’ neighborhood showed Carlee Russell walking down the sidewalk alone before arriving at her home. She was conscious and talking when first responders arrived, and later treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Police have said Carlee Russell called a 911 operator Thursday night and then a relative and told both of them she saw a toddler in a diaper on the side of I-459 and was stopping to check on him. When officers arrived at the location, they found her car, cell phone and wig but were unable to find her or a child in the area.

Talitha Russell told al.com last week that her daughter was headed home after leaving work and stopping to get food. Carlee Russell was on the phone with her brother’s girlfriend when they lost contact.

“My son’s girlfriend heard her asking the child, ‘Are you OK?’ She never heard the child say anything but then she heard our daughter scream,’’ Talitha Russell said. “From there, all you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate.”

A single witness reported possibly seeing a gray vehicle and a man standing outside Carlee Russell’s vehicle, police have said.

Police said Tuesday that she also stopped for snacks on the way home, but none of the food was found in her car or with her cellphone and wig.

Hoover is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Birmingham.