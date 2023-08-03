Lindsey Horan calls former teammate Carly Lloyd’s criticism ‘noise’ at the Women’s World Cup

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump indictment
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Sports

Lindsey Horan calls former teammate Carly Lloyd’s criticism ‘noise’ at the Women’s World Cup

United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
1 of 2 | 

United States’ Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women’s World Cup press conference in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States' Lindsey Horan, left, heads the ball as Portugal's Tatiana Pinto watches during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
2 of 2 | 

United States’ Lindsey Horan, left, heads the ball as Portugal’s Tatiana Pinto watches during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
By ANNE M. PETERSON
 
Share

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Co-captain Lindsey Horan brushed aside criticism leveled at the United States by former teammate-turned-pundit Carli Lloyd, calling it outside noise.

Now an analyst with Fox Sports, Lloyd didn’t hold back after the Americans eked out a spot in the knockout round at the Women’s World Cup with a scoreless draw against Portugal.

Lloyd called her former team “uninspiring” and criticized players for dancing and laughing with fans after the match in Auckland on Tuesday.

“I have never witnessed something like that,” she said. “There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family, but to be dancing, to be smiling?”

Other news
Morocco's Nesryne El Chad, center, celebrates with fans after the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Morocco’s historic run at the Women’s World Cup ignites national pride at home
Players of Morocco celebrate after the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Morocco advances and Germany exits in wild finale to the group stage at the Women’s World Cup
Germany's Alexandra Popp reacts after South Korea's goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi, right, saved her short at goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Germany’s earliest exit ever at a Women’s World Cup has two-time champions searching for answers

The next day, Lloyd walked back the comments a bit: “I was very critical of the team last night. I had some time to reflect, to sleep on it and I want people to understand that I care deeply about this team.”

Horan said Thursday that Lloyd’s comments stung.

“It’s kind of frustrating for me to hear, especially knowing this team and knowing how much we put into every single game, how much preparation we put into every single game, seeing our trainings, seeing how hard we work,” Horan said.

The United States has long retreated into a bubble environment at the World Cup, staying off social media, avoiding commentators and generally shutting out the outside world.

So the criticism aimed at the team essentially is just noise, Horan said.

“Again, it’s noise and, again, it’s an opinion and everyone is entitled to their own opinion. We know that’s how it goes, Horan said. “I always want to defend my team and say, ‘You have no idea what’s going on behind the scenes, you have no idea every single training what we’re doing individually, collectively, etc.”

It’s true the United States has not been as dominant at this World Cup as in past tournaments, with just a single win and two draws in the group stage. But the Americans nevertheless have moved on to the knockout round.

The United States, which has won a record four World Cup titles, faces Sweden on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia, to open the Round of 16.

Lloyd, who retired in 2021, scored three goals in the first 16 minutes of the 2015 World Cup final against Japan, and the United States went on to win the title 5-2. She also was on the squad that won the 2019 World Cup.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup