Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa likely out until at least Friday with foot injury

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa throws to first base after forcing out New York Mets' Pete Alonso, left, during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. Mark Vientos was safe at first. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa likely will be sidelined until at least Friday because of plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Correa was not in the lineup Tuesday night, a day after he left a game against Cincinnati after one inning. Correa made a sudden stop after catching TJ Friedl’s popup in short left field.

“He came in and it was still sore,” interim manager and bench coach Jayce Tingler said. “They’re checking it out with the trainer and doing some testing and getting some further evaluations.”

The checkup included an MRI.

Tingler said it was too early to plan for the return of the two-time All-Star, who has been bothered by the injury since May. The Twins have an off day Thursday.

“Usually, it’s a couple of days and he’s back in,” Tingler said. “It’s truly day to day. We’ll see where we’re at on Friday.”

Correa, who turns 29 on Friday, leads Minnesota with 135 games and is hitting .230.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb