Carolina Hurricanes sign defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a 1-year deal

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
Sports

Carolina Hurricanes sign defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a 1-year deal

 
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year deal, bringing him back to the team for the second time in three seasons.

The deal announced Monday will pay $1.675 million to the 27-year-old DeAngelo, who spent the 2021-22 season with Carolina as an offensive threat on the blue line. DeAngelo had 10 goals and 41 assists in 64 games with the Hurricanes, then had one goal and nine assists in 14 playoff games that season.

Carolina traded him to Philadelphia last summer for a fourth-round pick, and DeAngelo had 11 goals with 31 assists in 70 games last season. The Flyers had signed him to a two-year, $10 million deal after acquiring him, but they placed him on unconditional waivers earlier this month.

Other news
FILE - Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) tries to controls the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in Toronto. A handful of teams spent the eve of free agency clearing salary cap space with big money buyouts. The Winnipeg Jets put former captain Blake Wheeler on unconditional waivers to buy out the final year of his contract. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Hurricanes and Rangers turn their divisional rivalry into NHL free agency signing frenzy
The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are taking their on-ice Metropolitan Division rivalry to paper.
FILE - Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) waits for a face-off against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 20, 2023. Staal is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes after signing a four-year contract worth $11.6 million, announced by the team with their captain Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)
Hurricanes re-sign captain Jordan Staal to a 4-year contract worth $11.6 million
The Carolina Hurricanes are keeping captain Jordan Staal around. Staal signed a four-year contract that’s worth $11.6 million.
Fans react after Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk scored a power-play goal with 4.9 seconds left in the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Panthers throwing knockout blows to anyone in their path, on way to Stanley Cup Final
The Florida Panthers are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 27 years. They swept the Carolina Hurricanes and became the third team in NHL history to eliminate three of that season’s top four teams in the same postseason.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, left and left wing Matthew Tkachuk, right, hold up the Prince of Wales trophy after the Panthers won Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Tkachuk sends Panthers to Stanley Cup Final, after topping Hurricanes 4-3 for sweep
Matthew Tkachuk scored a power-play goal with 4.9 seconds left, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots to cap off a brilliant series, and the Florida Panthers earned their first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 27 years by beating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 to win the Eastern Conference title in a sweep

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports