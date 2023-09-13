Panthers place guard Brady Christensen on IR with biceps injury leaving them thin on interior O-line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have placed Brady Christensen on injured reserve, leaving them without both starting guards entering Monday night’s home opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Christensen has a biceps injury and will miss at least four games, the team announced Wednesday.

The Panthers were already without guard Austin Corbett, who has not played since tearing an ACL in last year’s regular-season finale. Corbett started the season on IR and is eligible to return in Week 5.

The injuries on the line are a big concern for a team with a rookie quarterback in No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

Second-year guard Cade Mays seems like the obvious replacement for Christensen. Mays started two games last season for the Panthers as a rookie.

Rookie Chandler Zavala started the season opener for Carolina (0-1) at the other guard spot in place of Corbett.

