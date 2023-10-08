Israel-Palestinian conflict
Buffalo Bills
Simone Biles World Championships
Afghanistan earthquake
AP Top 25
Sports

Panthers rookie Chandler Zavala able to move extremities after going to hospital with neck injury

Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) is tended to after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
1 of 4 | 

Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) is tended to after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carolina Panthers players kneel as guard Chandler Zavala is treated after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
2 of 4 | 

Carolina Panthers players kneel as guard Chandler Zavala is treated after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Carolina Panthers long snapper JJ Jansen (44) and Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) comfort each other as guard Chandler Zavala is tended to after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
3 of 4 | 

Carolina Panthers long snapper JJ Jansen (44) and Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) comfort each other as guard Chandler Zavala is tended to after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
4 of 4 | 

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala was alert and able to move all extremities at a hospital after being carted off the field with a neck injury late in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The rookie was injured on a running play and the medical staff took time to secure his neck with a brace. He was placed on a backboard and onto the back of a cart.

Carolina’s players left the sideline to be near their injured teammate and surrounded the cart before Zavala was removed from the field.

The Lions left their sideline in a show of support for Zavala, who drew cheers from the crowd as he was taken for further evaluation.

Other news
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Colts lose rookie QB Anthony Richardson against Titans with right shoulder injury
Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Davante Adams not letting sentiment get in the way when Raiders host the Packers
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs in to score a touchdown during an NFL football game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Etienne runs for 2 TDs and Jaguars beat Bills 25-20 for back-to-back London wins

Zavala gave a thumbs-up while being carted off the field.

The Panthers drafted Zavala in the fourth round out of North Carolina State.

Nash Jensen, an undrafted rookie from North Dakota State, filled in for Zavala at left guard.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl