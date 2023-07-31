FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Panthers CB Donte Jackson emerges from ‘dark hole’ following torn Achilles, eager to prove himself

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson arrives at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson arrives at the NFL football team’s training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson runs drills at the NFL football team's training camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson runs drills at the NFL football team’s training camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By STEVE REED
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Donte Jackson has always been considered one of the fastest players on the Carolina Panthers roster ever since his arrival five years ago.

A season-ending Achilles tendon tear last November threatened to change all of that.

But following an intense nine-month rehabilitation process that included a taxing mental journey, Jackson has fought his way back on the field at training camp and is looking to reestablish himself as Carolina’s top cornerback. He’s projected to be 100% for the regular season.

“I spent a lot of time during this process thinking, ‘man, am I ever going to feel the same? Am I ever going to have the same ability?’” Jackson said. “Just being back out here and feeling back to normal and moving around, it’s such a blessing.”

As for his speed?

“I’m still the fastest on the team,” Jackson said with a laugh.

Jackson was an accomplished sprinter on LSU’s track and field team, recording personal-best times of 6.63 seconds in the 60 meters and 10.22 seconds in the 100 meters while reaching the semifinals of the SEC championships. He was clocked at 4.31 seconds in the 40-yard dash at LSU’s pro day and tied for the top time at the NFL combine in 2018.

Jackson’s ball-hawking prowess as an elite cornerback for the Tigers prompted the Panthers to select him in the second round that year.

He hasn’t disappointed with 14 interceptions, the second most among NFL cornerbacks in his draft class behind only Dallas’ Trevon Diggs (17). And despite his 5-foot-10, 180-pound frame, Jackson has also developed a reputation as a strong and willing tackler.

But the 27-year-old Jackson knows his speed has always been his calling card, so when he felt his Achilles rupture last November in a game against the Atlanta Falcons it was a sinking feeling and the diagnosis sent him into a “dark hole.”

That’s saying something for a player who loves to talk trash on the field and has never lacked for confidence.

“The hardest part is just getting your mental back,” Jackson said of his own psyche. “Just gaining my confidence and knowing I will be able to go cover the opponent’s No. 1 (wide receiver) again.”

Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark, who was teammates with Jackson at LSU, doesn’t believe the sixth-year cornerback has lost a step.

“As a person who has dealt with injuries, I understand the psychological impact as well as the physical,” Chark said. “And he’s out here competing, he’s not giving up big plays. He’s where he needs to be. We don’t play (a regular-season game) for another six weeks, so as long as he continues on this path. ... I mean, he’s doing just tremendous.”

The Panthers are working Jackson back into the mix slowly at practice, making sure not to overload him.

But he’s already caught the eye of first-year Panthers head coach Frank Reich, who said it’s just a matter of keeping Jackson healthy. Should Jackson remain healthy it gives Carolina a formidable trio of cornerbacks when paired with Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson, both recent top-10 draft picks.

“I see speed, I see body quickness, foot quickness, instinct and savvy,” Reich said. “Just getting to know him, I’m excited. He’s got that way about him and confidence to him.”

Chark is considered Carolina’s top deep speed option on offense, and has made it clear he’s always willing to challenge his buddy to a race.

If that opportunity presents itself, it’s unlikely Jackson will back down — even with a surgically repaired Achilles tendon.

“Now, DJ can go,” Jackson said with a smile, “but I can go-go.”

NOTES: The Panthers added depth at inside linebacker by agreeing to terms Monday with Deion Jones, a 2017 Pro Bowl selection with the Atlanta Falcons. Jones, 28, was Atlanta’s second-round pick in 2016 and finished third in defensive rookie of the year voting that season. He played 11 games last season for the Cleveland Browns with five starts.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl