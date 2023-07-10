FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Carolina Panthers inducting Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad into Hall of Honor

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) looks on from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 24, 2017. The Carolina Panthers announced they're inducting defensive end Julius Peppers and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad into the team's Hall of Honor. The inductions will take place at Bank of America Stadium at halftime of the team's Oct. 29 game against the Houston Texans.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, Carolina Panthers’ Julius Peppers (90) looks on from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 24, 2017. The Carolina Panthers announced they’re inducting defensive end Julius Peppers and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad into the team’s Hall of Honor. The inductions will take place at Bank of America Stadium at halftime of the team’s Oct. 29 game against the Houston Texans.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

FILE - Carolina Panthers' receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) races for a touchdown while being chased by Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Surtain (23) and DaJuan Morgan (38) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2008, in Charlotte, N.C. The Carolina Panthers announced they're inducting defensive end Julius Peppers and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad into the team's Hall of Honor. The inductions will take place at Bank of America Stadium at halftime of the team's Oct. 29 game against the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Rick Havner, File)
FILE - Carolina Panthers’ receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) races for a touchdown while being chased by Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Surtain (23) and DaJuan Morgan (38) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2008, in Charlotte, N.C. The Carolina Panthers announced they’re inducting defensive end Julius Peppers and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad into the team’s Hall of Honor. The inductions will take place at Bank of America Stadium at halftime of the team’s Oct. 29 game against the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Rick Havner, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers will induct defensive end Julius Peppers and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad into the team’s Hall of Honor.

The inductions will take place at Bank of America Stadium during halftime of the Oct. 29 game against the Houston Texans, the team announced Monday.

Peppers, the No. 2 pick in 2002 draft, played 10 of his 17 NFL seasons with the Panthers and was selected to the league’s All-Decade Team in the 2000s and 2010s. He was a three-time All-Pro selection and ranks fourth in NFL history with 159 1/2 sacks, finishing in the top 10 in the league in sacks six times. He remains the only player in league history with at least 150 and 10 interceptions.

Muhammad spent 11 of his 14 NFL seasons with Carolina and was chosen All-Pro in 2004. He remains second in franchise history with 696 receptions, 9,255 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns behind only Steve Smith Sr. Muhammad caught an 85-yard touchdown pass in Super Bowl 38 against New England, setting a record for the longest catch in Super Bowl history.

Both are Walter Payton Man of the Year award team winners.

“Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers were drafted by the Panthers. Both became All-Pros here. Both came back to Carolina to finish their careers. This is another homecoming, a permanent one,” Panthers owner David Tepper said in a release.

Peppers and Muhammad join previous members in the Hall of Honor, including former team president Mike McCormack in 1997, linebacker Sam Mills in 1998, the team’s PSL owners in 2004, and Smith, quarterback Jake Delhomme, offensive tackle Jordan Gross, and tight end Wesley Walls in 2019. ___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL