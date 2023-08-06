Coco Gauff, of the United States, kisses the trophy after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Germany, in the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sports

Linebacker Justin Houston agrees to 1-year contract with the Carolina Panthers

By The Associated Press
 
The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Justin Houston on a one-year contract on Sunday.

Houston, a 12-year NFL veteran, gives the Panthers the veteran edge rusher they sought to play opposite Brian Burns. Houston has 111 1/2 sacks during his career, including 9 1/2 last season for the Baltimore Ravens.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer had previously said the Panthers were seeking to add an edge rusher for Carolina’s new 3-4 defensive scheme to help take some of the pressure off Burns, a Pro Bowl player last season.

Houston’s best season came in 2014 when he was selected as an All-Pro, finishing with 22 sacks while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 34-year-old Houston was a third-round pick by the Chiefs in 2011 and spent eight seasons in Kansas City. He played two years in Indianapolis before spending the past two with the Ravens.

The Panthers finished 7-10 last season and have not been to the playoffs in the past five seasons.

___

