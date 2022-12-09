Queens hosts House and High Point

Queens Royals (7-2) at High Point Panthers (8-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the Queens Royals after Jaden House scored 29 points in High Point’s 85-82 win against the Furman Paladins.

The Panthers are 5-0 on their home court. High Point leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 38.8 boards. Emmanuel Izunabor paces the Panthers with 6.7 rebounds.

The Royals are 1-2 on the road. Queens scores 81.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: House is scoring 22.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 48.0% for High Point.

Kenny Dye is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 12.3 points for Queens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .