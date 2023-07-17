FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Sports

Panthers counting on rookie quarterback Bryce Young to end 5-year playoff drought

FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young gestures during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers are counting on No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to end a five-year playoff drought. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press
 
CAROLINA PANTHERS (7-10)

CAMP SITE: Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina.

KEY ADDITIONS: Head coach Frank Reich, QB Bryce Young, RB Miles Sanders, WR Adam Thielen, WR DJ Chark, TE Hayden Hurst, QB Andy Dalton, DT DeShawn Williams, DT Shy Tuttle, S Vonn Bell.

KEY LOSSES: QB Sam Darnold, QB P.J. Walker, RB D’Onta Foreman, WR D.J. Moore, C Pat Elflein, LB Damien Wilson, LB Cory Littleton, S Myles Hartsfield.

KEY STORYLINES: The Panthers are counting on Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, to reinvigorate the franchise and end a five-year playoff drought. Young took over first-team reps from Dalton in OTAs and is on track to start the season at quarterback. He inherits an passing game that ranked 29th in the league last season but has been vastly overhauled with the likes of Sanders, Thielen, Chark and Hurst. Carolina’s offensive line was vastly improved last season and should provide good protection for Young. Defensively, the Brian Burns-led Panthers are moving to a 3-4 defense in an effort to generate a more effective pass rush.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +6000.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL