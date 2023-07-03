FILE - A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
U.S. News

Investigators visit North Carolina amusement park after closing ride because of crack

A North Carolina amusement park closed one of its roller coasters Friday after a crack was found on a support beam.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State investigators were on site Monday at a North Carolina amusement park after a crack was discovered on a support beam on one of their popular roller coasters.

Tommy Petty, chief of the state Department of Labor’s Amusement Device Bureau, said investigators from his department “already came and went” from the Carowinds roller coaster Monday morning. He declined to share details about their findings.

Carowinds’ Fury 325 was shut down Friday. Video of the ride showed the beam bending, the top of it visibly detached, as cars with passengers whirled by.

Other news
FILE - A mailman wears a face mask while completing his route on May 23, 2020, in downtown Littleton, Colo. Starting Sunday, July 9, 2023, the cost of the first-class “forever” stamps will jump from 63 to 66 cents. The latest price comes just months after forever stamps climbed from 60 to 63 cents in January, following a series of similar increases seen over recent years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Price of a US stamp rises to 66 cents, the second hike this year and the 5th increase since 2019
Stamps prices are on the rise, again. Starting Sunday, the cost of the first-class “forever” stamps will jump from 63 to 66 cents.
As 1,500 Disneyland collectibles go up for auction, that Dumbo car — or trash bin — can be yours
A passionate collector has brought the magic of Disneyland to a sprawling 30,000-square-foot building in Burbank, California, where fans can preview more than 1,500 items up for auction later this month.
Travelers check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport, Wednesday June 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Travelers waited out widespread delays at U.S. airports on Tuesday, an ominous sign heading into the long July 4 holiday weekend, which is shaping up as the biggest test yet for airlines that are struggling to keep up with surging numbers of passengers. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
United Airlines gets a handle on canceled flights, the CEO outlines how to prevent another meltdown
Air travel is getting a bit easier, thanks to a break in storms that have pummeled the East Coast. By late Monday morning, airlines had canceled fewer than 100 U.S. flights, although 1,000 were late, according to FlightAware.
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, has died at 19. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, dies at 19
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, has died at 19. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post.

The park’s website advertises the ride as the “tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America” that crosses into both North Carolina and South Carolina. It has been open to the public since 2015.

The rest of the park remains open.