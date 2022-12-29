Suspect, 19, arrested in fatal downtown Carson City shooting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in downtown Carson City.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said Samuel Cocking was in possession of a semi-automatic pistol missing a legal serial number when he was arrested shortly after the shooting Wednesday night . He was carrying an identification card issued in Texas.

Cocking was being held without bail Thursday in the Carson City Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of open murder, possession of a firearm with an altered/removed serial number and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The name of the adult male victim has not been released.

Authorities say he was walking with his son and a friend on the sidewalk on East William Street near North Stewart Street then he had contact with the suspect. An argument ensued before the suspect allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot the victim, Furlong said.

Cocking was still at the scene of the shooting when patrol units arrived, he said. It’s not clear if has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.