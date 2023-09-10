May accounts for 3 TDs, East Tennessee State waits out storm, blanks Carson-Newman 42-0.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Baron May ran for one score and threw for two more as East Tennessee State blanked Division II-member Carson-Newman, 42-0 on a stormy Saturday night.

The game was delayed for more than three hours by a thunderstorm in the Johnson City, Tennessee area.

Once the game got underway the Buccaneers wasted little time getting into the end zone. Bryson Irby capped a four-play, 19-yard drive by punching over from the 1 seven minutes into the contest. May ran the final 29 yards of a four-play, 51-yard drive to make it 14-0 after a quarter. May added a 14-yard touchdown pass to Will Huzzie and a 32-yard scoring strike to Xavier Gaillardetz in the third quarter.

Carson-Newman managed just 204 yards of offense. ETSU had 208 yards on the ground.

