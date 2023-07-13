Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a key witness at Jan. 6 hearings, has a book deal

Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
FILE - Visitors pass one of the sculptures from the series "Venus of the Rags" from Michelangelo Pistoletto in the Art and Exhibition Hall of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bonn, western Germany, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2005. Vandals destroyed one of the series, a seminal artwork by one of Italy's most famous living artists, early Wednesday, July 12, 2023, outside Naples’ City Hall. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, File)
Vandals in Naples destroy seminal artwork
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. An intense solar storm has the aurora borealis gracing the skies farther south than usual. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Northern lights forecast
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
Politics

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a key witness at Jan. 6 hearings, has a book deal

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 28, 2022. Hutchinson who ended up providing damaging testimony against him and his allies in the wake of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has a book deal. Cassidy Hutchinson's "Enough" will be released Sept. 26 by Simon & Schuster. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 28, 2022. Hutchinson who ended up providing damaging testimony against him and his allies in the wake of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has a book deal. Cassidy Hutchinson’s “Enough” will be released Sept. 26 by Simon & Schuster. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By HILLEL ITALIE
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A former White House aide to President Donald Trump who became a prominent congressional witness against him and his allies in the wake of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has a book deal. Cassidy Hutchinson’s “Enough” will be released Sept. 26 by Simon & Schuster.

“With ‘Enough,’ she provides a riveting account of her extraordinary experiences as an idealistic young woman thrust into the middle of a national crisis,” according to the publisher’s announcement.

“She risked everything to tell the truth about some of the most powerful people in Washington and some of the most consequential events in recent American history.”

Other news
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera looks on in this file photo taken in May 1968. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Pavel Vacha/CTK via AP)
Milan Kundera, renowned but reclusive Czech writer and former dissident, dies in Paris at 94
Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris. He was 94.
This cover image released by FSG shows "Tabula Rasa" by John McPhee. (FSG via AP)
Book Review: John McPhee delivers a lovely ‘reminiscence montage’ in ’Tabula Rasa’
What do you do when your writing career lasts seven decades but you haven’t said everything you once thought about saying?
This cover image released by Blackstone Publishing shows "Sleepless City" by Reed Farrel Coleman. (Blackstone Publishing via AP)
Book Review: A fast-paced, tension-laden plot at heart of Reed Farrel Coleman’s ‘Sleepless City’
In “Sleepless City,” award-winning crime novelist Reed Farrel Coleman introduces Nick Ryan, a New York City cop turned fixer for the metropolis’s power elite.
FILE - Republican John Warren participates in a gubernatorial primary debate at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on June 5, 2018. Warren — the multimillionaire businessman who forced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff — has written a new book, saying he wants to share leadership lessons he has learned from military service and the business world, while leaving open a return to politics for himself. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, File)
John Warren, ex-South Carolina GOP gubernatorial candidate, details leadership lessons in new book
John Warren — the multimillionaire businessman who forced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff — has written a new book, saying he wants to share leadership lessons he has learned from military service and business.

In testimony last year to the House Jan. 6 committee, Hutchinson recalled the Secret Service resisting Trump’s demands that he join the mob of supporters trying to disrupt congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

She alleged that members of Trump’s inner circle dangled job opportunities and financial assistance while she was cooperating with the committee. She also testified that her own lawyer — a former ethics counsel in the Trump White House — told her “the less you remember, the better.”

“It feels ridiculous, because in my heart I knew where my loyalties lied, and my loyalties lied with the truth,” she told the committee. “And I never wanted to diverge from that.”

Hutchinson, a native of Pennington, New Jersey, previously worked in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs and as an intern for such Republicans as Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Financial terms for her memoir were not disclosed.

Hutchinson was represented by Robert Barnett, the Washington attorney whose clients have included former President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush.