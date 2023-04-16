Profar’s single in 7th ends Castillo’s bid for perfect game

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo lost his bid for a perfect game against the Colorado Rockies when Jurickson Profar singled in the seventh inning Sunday.

Castillo retired his first 18 batters with eight strikeouts, but Profar led off the seventh with a soft single into left-center field to give Colorado its first baserunner.

Kris Bryant followed with an infield single for the Rockies. Seattle leads 1-0.

Castillo struck out the side in the second inning, and most of the contact off him had been weak. Brian Serven and Profar both had hard-hit lineouts to right field that were tracked down by Jarred Kelenic.

The right-hander is in his first full season with the Mariners after being acquired from Cincinnati before the trade deadline last season. Castillo entered 0-3 with an 11.30 ERA in three career starts against Colorado.

