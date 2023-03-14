Cavaliers sign guard Sam Merrill to multiyear contract

FILE - Memphis Grizzlies' Sam Merrill (25) dribbles during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Oct. 13, 2021, in Indianapolis. The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Merrill to a multi-year contract on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, filling their open roster spot as they near clinching a playoff berth. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers signed guard Sam Merrill to a multiyear contract on Tuesday, filling their open roster spot as they near clinching a playoff berth.

Merrill signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs on March 3. Rather than give him a second 10-day deal, the team opted to sign him for three years, two guaranteed.

The 6-foot-4 Merrill has only appeared in one game for Cleveland after playing in 34 for the G League Charge and averaging 16.4 points. He scored a season-high 32 while making 10 of 14 3-pointers against Greensboro on Feb. 22.

Cleveland is intrigued by Merrill’s potential and the team views him as a player who can improve the Cavs’ outside shooting. Merrill has made 39% of his 3-pointers in 37 career games with Cleveland, Milwaukee and Memphis.

The Cavs, who have a three-game lead over Brooklyn for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference, will face Charlotte on Tuesday night without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell (sprained finger) or center Jarrett Allen (bruised eye).

Merrill, 26, was drafted by New Orleans in the second round in 2020 following a four-year career at Utah State.

