Labor Day
Russia-Ukraine war
Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth dies
Burning Man
Metallica postpones concert
Sports

Bielsa leaves Cavani and Suárez out of Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifying matches

Edinson Cavani of Argentina's Boca Juniors scores during a penalty shootout at the end of Copa Libertadores quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Argentina's Racing Club at Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Boca Juniors won 4-1 in a penalty shootout. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
1 of 2 | 

Edinson Cavani of Argentina’s Boca Juniors scores during a penalty shootout at the end of Copa Libertadores quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Argentina’s Racing Club at Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Boca Juniors won 4-1 in a penalty shootout. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Uruguay national soccer team coach Marcelo Bielsa speaks during a press conference in Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Uruguay will face Chile on a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
2 of 2 | 

Uruguay national soccer team coach Marcelo Bielsa speaks during a press conference in Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Uruguay will face Chile on a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
 
Share

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay’s new coach Marcelo Bielsa left veteran strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez out of his squad Monday for the first two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying.

Bielsa took the Uruguay job in May with the aim of rejuvenating the squad, and 30-year-old goalkeeper Sergio Rochet is the oldest player picked for the games against Chile in Montevideo on Friday and at Ecuador on Sept. 12.

Cavani and Suárez are both 36 and are playing for South American clubs now. Cavani is at Boca Juniors in Argentina and Suárez plays for Gremio in Brazil.

Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez is expected to lead Uruguay’s attack.

Other news
FILE - PSG's Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the French Super Cup final soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 31, 2022. Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos completed a return to Sevilla on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, 18 years after he left the club to join Real Madrid. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos returns to Sevilla 18 years after leaving for Real Madrid
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo, and Alex Telles, right, celebrate a goal against Al-Hilal during the Arab Club Champions Cup at King Fahd Stadium in Taif, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Samah Zidan)
Diplomatic accord lets Saudi clubs with Ronaldo and Neymar go to Iran for Asian Champions League
Dutch soccer player Jeremie Frimpong of Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen talks during an interview with The Associated Press at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Much will depend on Jeremie Frimpong if Bayer Leverkusen can take the next step to challenge for the German title. Frimpong is a key part of the eye-catching style coach Xabi Alonso favors at Leverkusen. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Jeremie Frimpong and Leverkusen are thriving with coach Xabi Alonso. Now to take the next step

Bielsa also included two strikers playing in the MLS — Orlando City’s Facundo Torres and Los Angeles FC’s Cristian Olivera.

___

Uruguay:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet (Internacional), Franco Israel (Sporting Lisbon) and Santiago Mele (Junior Barranquilla)

Defenders: Santiago Bueno (Girona), Bruno Méndez (Corinthians), Sebastian Cácares (América de Mexico), Puma Rodríguez (Vasco da Gama), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Joaquín Piquerez (Palmeiras), Matías Viña (Sassuolo), and Lucas Olaza (Krasnodar).

Midfielders: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Nahitan Nández (Cagliari), Felipe Carballo (Gremio), Emiliano Martínez (Midtjylland), Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint-Germain), and Nicolás de la Cruz (River Plate).

Forwards: Agustín Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Maximiliano Araújo (Toluca), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Brian Rodríguez (América de Mexico), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Cristian Olivera (Los Angeles FC), Maxi Gómez (Cádiz), and Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer