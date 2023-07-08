British rider Mark Cavendish crashes out of Tour de France

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
Cluster munitions to Ukraine
FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House GOP and Hunter Biden
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
El Paso gunman sentenced
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
Sports

British rider Mark Cavendish crashes out of Tour de France

Britain's Mark Cavendish, right, smiles prior to the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Britain’s Mark Cavendish, right, smiles prior to the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

LIMOGES, France (AP) — Ace sprinter Mark Cavendish has crashed out of the Tour de France during the eighth stage of cycling’s biggest race.

Cavendish hit the ground Saturday with 64 kilometers (40 miles) left while riding at the back of the peloton at moderate speed.

TV images showed the veteran rider lying on the ground and then holding his right shoulder in pain.

Other news
Soccer players Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead, from right, take their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
England soccer stars who will miss the Women’s World Cup sit in Royal Box at Wimbledon
Some of the injured players on England’s national soccer team were treated like royalty at Wimbledon with the Women’s World Cup just a few days away.
FILE - Former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar arrives for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, on Aug. 30, 2018. Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed in his brain, his former club Ajax said Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)
Ex-Netherlands goalie Van der Sar’s condition is stable ‘but still concerning,’ Ajax says
Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar’s condition remains stable but “still concerning” after suffering a bleed around his brain, his former club Ajax says.
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
The rain returns to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament
The rain returned to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court tournament. Only one match was completed before play was suspended on all outside courts.
Reserve umpire Mike Burns, centre, with ground staff look on as rain delays play during the third day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Early lunch as rain prevents any play in morning session at 3rd Ashes test
England’s bid for early Australia wickets in a gripping third Ashes test that the hosts must win has been delayed by rain at Headingley.

Cavendish went inside an ambulance to receive treatment before his retirement was announced.

The British rider finished second in Friday’s stage when Jasper Philipsen denied the rider known as the “Manx Missile” a record 35th Tour stage win.

Cavendish equaled Merckx’s record of 34 wins on the 2021 Tour, 13 years after his first success. Cavendish, who has never won the Tour, unlike five-time champion Merckx, will retire at the end of the season.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports