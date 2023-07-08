British rider Mark Cavendish crashes out of Tour de France

LIMOGES, France (AP) — Ace sprinter Mark Cavendish has crashed out of the Tour de France during the eighth stage of cycling’s biggest race.

Cavendish hit the ground Saturday with 64 kilometers (40 miles) left while riding at the back of the peloton at moderate speed.

TV images showed the veteran rider lying on the ground and then holding his right shoulder in pain.

Cavendish went inside an ambulance to receive treatment before his retirement was announced.

The British rider finished second in Friday’s stage when Jasper Philipsen denied the rider known as the “Manx Missile” a record 35th Tour stage win.

Cavendish equaled Merckx’s record of 34 wins on the 2021 Tour, 13 years after his first success. Cavendish, who has never won the Tour, unlike five-time champion Merckx, will retire at the end of the season.

___

