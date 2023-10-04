Ace sprinter Mark Cavendish delays retirement to chase outright record for Tour de France stage wins

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ace sprinter Mark Cavendish wants another go at becoming the outright record-holder for most career stage wins at the Tour de France.

Cavendish equaled cycling great Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins during the 2021 Tour, 13 years after his first success, and came close to winning a 35th in the seventh stage of the 2023 edition.

After announcing his retirement earlier this year, Cavendish has now backpedaled and will compete with the Astana Qazaqstan team for one more season, including the Tour.

“I was looking forward to not having to get up and train in any weather condition and not be away from home; spend time with the kids,” the 38-year-old Cavendish said on Wednesday. “Ultimately, I’d miss racing. I love racing. But I was happy, I was in a happy place, and I knew I could go out on top. Obviously, it wasn’t the finish I hoped for, crashing at the Tour de France.”

Cavendish, the most successful sprinter in the race history, crashed out during the eighth stage of cycling’s premium race this summer, breaking his right collarbone.

Known as “The Manx Missile” as he’s from the Isle of Man, Cavendish had first rejected team manager Alexander Vinokourov’s proposal to extend their partnership for one extra year, discouraged by the efforts required to come back from yet another injury.

But Cavendish said speaking with his children offered another perspective.

“I spoke to the kids and I said, ‘What should dad do?’ They said, ‘Carry on.’ It was an odd question. So, here we are – just one more year, hey?” Cavendish said.

Vinokourov also played a role in the reversal.

“I asked Mark if in a few years he would regret that he did not try again, and, in turn, suggested to reconsider his decision,” Vinokourov said. “In the end Mark agreed. It won’t be easy to better the record he shares with Eddie Merckx, it would be an historic achievement.”

Merckx amassed his wins in the 1960s and 70s, an era during which his domination was such that he earned the nickname “The Cannibal.” Unlike Merckx, who won a record five Tours, Cavendish, who specializes in the sprints, has never won overall.

Cavendish has completed 206 stages, winning 16.5% of them, according to statistics provided by Tour de France organizers. His speed, prowess and longevity among his fellow sprinters have no equal at the Tour.

Cavendish also won the Tour de France best sprinter’s green jersey twice. He has won stages at all three Grand Tours — Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Spanish Vuelta — and became a world champion in 2011.

