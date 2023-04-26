April 26, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|May
|363.7
|364.7
|348.4
|349.0
|—14.7
|Est. sales 160.
|Tue.'s sales 323
|Tue.'s open int 708
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.900
|+
|5
|Jun
|94.800
|Tue.'s open int 1,000
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.685
|94.715
|94.672
|94.697
|—
|5
|Jun
|94.640
|94.665
|94.615
|94.650
|—
|20
|Est. sales 59,345.
|Tue.'s sales 46,682
|Tue.'s open int 604,722,
|up 5,633