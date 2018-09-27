Yankees 12, Rays 1
|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner cf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bird 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Vlzquez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Stanton lf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wade rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|C.Gomez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hgshoka ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hchvrra ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|37
|12
|13
|11
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|New York
|400
|304
|001—12
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|100—
|1
DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Gardner (20), Voit (5). 3B_Gardner (7). HR_Voit (13), Stanton 2 (37), Andujar (27), Cron (29). SB_Gardner (16). SF_Judge 2 (5).
Other news
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences.
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Sabathia W,9-7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Cessa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Loaisiga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Schultz L,2-2
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Pruitt
|3
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Kittredge
|2
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Hu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Milner
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
Sabathia pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Sabathia (Bauers), by Sabathia (Sucre). WP_Schultz, Cessa.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Greg Gibson.