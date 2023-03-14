AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Meta, propietario de Facebook, despedirá a 10.000 empleados

    Associated PressMarch 14, 2023 GMT

    NUEVA YORK (AP) — Meta, propietario de Facebook, despedirá a 10.000 empleados.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.