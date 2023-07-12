CBS Sports’ Golazo Network adding studio show devoted to women’s soccer

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a media conference at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The United States and other major industrialized nations are pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
NATO and Ukraine
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. In a monthslong inquiry, which included reviewing tens of thousands of pages of documents from more than 100 public records requests, The Associated Press has examined what happens behind the scenes when Supreme Court justices travel to colleges and universities for lectures and other events. The AP learned the identities of donors and politicians invited to events with justices, details about the perks that have accompanied the school visits and information about how school trips have helped advance books sales. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
AP Investigation: Supreme Court ethics
Christopher Eubanks of the US gestures to the crowd after losing to Russia's Daniil Medvedev in their men's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon
Sports

CBS Sports’ Golazo Network adding studio show devoted to women’s soccer

Japan defender Saki Kumagai participates a training session of Japan Women’s National Team at JFA YUME Field in Chiba, near Tokyo Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS Sports’ Golazo Network is adding a studio show devoted to coverage of women’s soccer.

“Attacking Third” will debut on Monday at 4 p.m. ET. It will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week at 4 p.m. ET. “Attacking Third” originally started as a podcast in 2021.

Podcasts co-hosts Lisa Carlin and Sandra Herrera will be part of the show on the Golazo Network and will be joined by Jenny Chiu, Poppy Miller, former NWSL players Jordan Angeli and Darian Jenkins, Christine Cupo, and Anita Jones.

The Golazo Nework is a 24-hour soccer streaming channel. The NWSL, Barclays Women’s Super League and Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup are CBS Sports properties that also air on Paramount+.

