Rockies 2, Cubs 1, 13 innings,
|Colorado
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zobrist rf-lf-2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant lf-3b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gore pr-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|McMahon 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|LMahieu 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Almora cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|D.Mrphy 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|6
|1
|3
|0
|Cntrras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliday lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bote 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Parra lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L Stlla ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|R.Rsrio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl rf-cf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hamels p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottvino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gnzal rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Wlson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hndrcks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Butera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D L Rsa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lester p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Happ ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward ph-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|48
|2
|11
|2
|Totals
|43
|1
|6
|1
|Colorado
|100
|000
|000
|000
|1—2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|010
|000
|0—1
E_Butera (). DP_Colorado 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Colorado 11, Chicago 10. 2B_LeMahieu, Story, Holliday, J.Baez. SB_Gore, J.Baez. SF_Arenado. S_Almora.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Freeland
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Ottavino BS,0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Davis
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Oh
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Rusin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg W,-
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Chicago
|Lester
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cishek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strop
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hamels
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wilson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendricks L,-
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|De La Rosa
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Oberg (Gore). WP_Ottavino, De La Rosa.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bill Miller; Third, James Hoye.