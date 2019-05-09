Twins 9, Blue Jays 1
|Minnesota
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler rf-cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Sogard 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|2
|5
|2
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adranza pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|McKnney lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ma.Gnzl 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garver c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Brito rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cave ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|44
|9
|18
|9
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|Minnesota
|124
|002
|000—9
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000—1
E_Grichuk (2), Tellez (1). LOB_Minnesota 12, Toronto 3. 2B_J.Polanco (11). HR_J.Polanco (7), E.Rosario (13), C.Cron (7), Schoop (6), McKinney (2). CS_Buxton (2). SF_E.Rosario (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Gibson W,3-1
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|11
|Harper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Toronto
|Thornton L,0-4
|2
|7
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Gaviglio
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Law
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Luciano
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Mayza
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pannone
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Thornton pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.