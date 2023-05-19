May 19, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.50
|—
|.05
|Altria
|45.22
|+.15
|AmerenCp
|84.30
|+.94
|AmExpress
|152.57
|—
|.91
|ArchDanM
|72.77
|—
|.03
|AutoZone
|2646.27
|—2.68
|BPPLC
|36.07
|+.11
|Boeing
|205.10
|—2.14
|BristMySq
|65.74
|+.04
|Brunswick
|76.63
|—3.38
|CampbSoup
|52.39
|—
|.47
|Chevron
|154.94
|+.93
|Citigroup
|45.92
|—
|.47
|CocaCola
|62.70
|—
|.10
|ConAgraBr
|35.62
|—
|.19
|ConocoPhil
|102.28
|+1.54
|Corning
|31.43
|+.14
|CurtissWright
|163.60
|—
|.80
|DTEEnergy
|108.82
|—
|.08
|DeereCo
|363.66
|—6.86
|DillardsInc
|276.80—16.13
|Disney
|91.78
|—1.98
|DuPont
|66.59
|—
|.30
|EmersonElec
|82.39
|+.09
|Entergy
|101.11
|—
|.39
|ExxonMobil
|106.42
|+.65
|FMCCorp
|108.67
|+.20
|FirstEnergy
|38.08
|+.10
|FootLocker
|30.25—11.27
|FordMot
|11.61
|—
|.03
|GenDynam
|210.53
|—
|.40
|GenlElec
|104.22
|+.21
|GenMill
|87.45
|—1.05
|HPInc
|30.56
|—
|.18
|Halliburton
|30.22
|+.35
|Hershey
|265.93
|—
|.91
|HomeDepot
|290.33
|—4.83
|IBM
|127.38
|+1.23
|IntlPaper
|31.94
|—
|.09
|JohnsonJn
|158.82
|+.34
|KrogerCo
|49.38
|+.05
|LindsayCorp
|118.69
|—1.20
|LockheedM
|455.28
|—
|.47
|LowesCos
|205.29
|—3.87
|MarathonOil
|23.15
|+.10
|McDonalds
|294.75
|+.70
|NCRCorp
|24.08
|—
|.37
|Nucor
|138.43
|—1.86
|OGEEnergy
|36.25
|—
|.34
|OccidentPet
|59.29
|+1.04
|ONEOK
|58.58
|+.20
|PG&ECorp
|16.72
|+.16
|Pfizer
|36.65
|+.17
|ProctGamb
|152.17
|—
|.37
|RaythnTech
|95.82
|—
|.31
|RexAmRescS
|30.10
|+.11
|RockwellAuto
|278.88
|—2.23
|Schlumbrg
|45.46
|+.61
|SnapOn
|261.49
|+.23
|Textron
|64.72
|—
|.56
|3MCo
|99.30
|—
|.34
|Timken
|74.76
|—1.82
|TraneTech
|172.86
|—2.31
|UnionPacif
|197.62
|—1.19
|USSteel
|21.83
|—
|.34
|VerizonComm
|36.25
|+.12
|ViadCorp
|23.99
|+.10
|WalMart
|149.82
|—1.65
|WellsFargo
|39.92
|—
|.30
|WilliamsCos
|29.25
|+.04
|Winnebago
|57.72
|—
|.72
|YumBrands
|138.54
|+.09