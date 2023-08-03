Slade Cecconi’s first strikeout a memorable one after replay review

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Slade Cecconi’s first strikeout a memorable one after replay review

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Slade Cecconi works against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Slade Cecconi works against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Slade Cecconi, left, hands the ball to manager Torey Lovullo during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By JANIE McCAULEY
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Slade Cecconi’s first career strikeout might go down as one of the most unique in the majors.

The ball wound up stuck high in catcher Jose Herrera’s inner thigh.

Just more than a month past his 24th birthday, the Arizona right-hander threw a 3-2 fastball to Giants leadoff man LaMonte Wade Jr. in the first inning of the Diamondbacks’ 4-2 loss to San Francisco on Wednesday night.

The ball grazed off the knob end of Wade’s bat and Herrera somehow pinned the ball in his leg without letting it hit the ground.

“I basically threw one right at him and Jose did a great job putting his cup on today. And we got the strikeout,” Cecconi said.

Initially ruled a hit by pitch, the D-backs challenged the call and it was overturned to a strikeout.

What a quirky way to get your first K.

“I thought I hit him and I was just like, ‘All right next guy,’” Cecconi said. “And then I look over and they’re reviewing and they showed the video and it went knob to groin area to catch to out. It was like, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s one way to get the first one.’”

The Diamondbacks had a good laugh about it in their dugout.

“It’s going to be talked about for a long time,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “You can’t dream up how you get your first career strikeout. Look, he one day will be able to tell a great story about my first one and nobody will believe it, you’ll have to go to the tape for proof of that. But we had a good laugh about it in the dugout. But what he did was, he settled in after that and made pitches and did a really good job.”

It will be memorable for Herrera, too — also a first in his catching career. His groin area was sore afterward.

“It wasn’t supposed to be like that for his first strikeout, but it was fun that we got it for him. And I held the ball long enough and it was a good experience,” he said. “No hands. Tried to hold it with my pants as long as I could. Even to me, I think it was the first time in my career that something like that happened and I kept holding the ball. It was pretty special, that moment.”

Giants manager Gabe Kapler understood the call.

“If he catches the ball it’s an out, if he traps it against his chest, anywhere,” Kapler said. “If the ball doesn’t hit the ground it’s an out. That’s my understanding.”

Cecconi allowed two runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings in his debut. He didn’t allow a hit in his major league debut until Flores doubled sharply to left with one out in the fourth.

Cecconi had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno before the game and became the second of five players from the D-backs’ 2020 draft to debut this year along with Thursday starter Brandon Pfaadt.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB