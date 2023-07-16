Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Sports

Orioles OF Cedric Mullins leaves game in 2nd inning with right quadriceps tightness

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins hits a double against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Baltimore Orioles’ Cedric Mullins hits a double against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins left Saturday night’s game against Miami in the second inning with right quadriceps tightness.

Mullins, who missed most of June with a right groin strain, appeared to hurt himself while running the bases. After he hit an RBI single, Jordan Westburg lifted a fly to deep right field, but it was just foul. Instead of returning to first, Mullins remained at third while base coach Tony Mansolino signaled to the dugout that something was amiss.

Mullins was then replaced by a pinch runner.

