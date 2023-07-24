Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 30-Aug. 5:

July 30: Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 87. Singer Paul Anka is 82. Jazz saxophonist David Sanborn is 78. Actor William Atherton (“Die Hard” films”) is 76. Actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is 76. Actor Jean Reno (“The Da Vinci Code,” ″Godzilla”) is 75. Actor Ken Olin is 69. Actor Delta Burke is 67. Actor Richard Burgi (“Desperate Housewives”) is 65. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 65. Country singer Neal McCoy is 65. Director Richard Linklater (“Boyhood,” “Dazed and Confused”) is 63. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 62. Actor Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”) is 60. Guitarist Dwayne O’Brien of Little Texas is 60. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 59. Actor Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Everybody Hates Chris”) is 55. Actor Simon Baker (“The Mentalist”) is 54. Director Christopher Nolan (“Memento,” ″Insomnia”) is 53. Actor Tom Green is 52. Drummer Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind is 52. Actor Christine Taylor (“Dodgeball,” “The Brady Bunch Movie”) is 52. Comedian Dean Edwards (“Saturday Night Live”) is 50. Actor Hilary Swank is 49. Actor Jaime Pressly (“Mom,” “My Name Is Earl”) is 46. Singer-guitarist Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers is 43. Actor April Bowlby (“Drop Dead Diva,” ″Two and a Half Men”) is 43. Actor Yvonne Strahovski (“Chuck”) is 41. Actor Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 41. Actor Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) is 39. Actor Joey King (TV’s “Fargo”) is 24.

July 31: Actor Don Murray is 94. Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell is 92. Actor Susan Flannery (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 84. Actor France Nuyen (“South Pacific”) is 84. Singer Lobo is 80. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 79. Singer Gary Lewis of Gary Lewis and the Playboys is 78. Actor Lane Davies (“Lois and Clark”) is 73. Actor Barry Van Dyke (“Murder 101,” “Diagnosis Murder”) is 72. Actor Alan Autry (“In the Heat of the Night,” “Grace Under Fire”) is 71. Jazz pianist-actor Michael Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band’) is 71. Actor James Read (“Legally Blonde”) is 70. Actor Michael Biehn (“The Terminator,” ″Aliens”) is 67. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 66. Actor Dirk Blocker (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 66. Drummer Bill Berry (R.E.M.) is 65. Actor Wesley Snipes is 61. Country singer Chad Brock is 60. Musician Fatboy Slim is 60. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 59. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is 58. Actor Dean Cain (“Lois and Clark”) is 57. Actor Jim True-Frost (“American Odyssey,” ″The Wire”) is 57. Actor Loren Dean (“Space Cowboys”) is 54. Actor Eve Best (“Nurse Jackie”) is 52. Actor Annie Parisse (“How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days”) is 48. Actor Robert Telfer (“Saved By The Bell”) is 46. Country singer Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band is 45. Actor B.J. Novak (“The Office”) is 44. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is 29. Actor Rico Rodriguez (“Modern Family”) is 25.

Aug. 1: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 92. Blues musician Robert Cray is 70. Singer Michael Penn is 65. Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard is 64. Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy is 63. Guitarist Suzi Gardner of L7 is 63. Singer Adam Duritz of Counting Crows is 59. Director Sam Mendes (“Skyfall,” “American Beauty”) is 58. Country singer George Ducas is 57. Guitarist Charlie Kelley (Buffalo Club) is 55. Actor Jennifer Gareis (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 53. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe (“The Cosby Show”) is 50. Actor Jason Momoa (“Aquaman,” “Game of Thrones”) is 44. Singer Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town) is 42. Actor Taylor Fry (“Kirk,” ″Get A Life”) is 42. Actor Elijah Kelley (2007′s “Hairspray”) is 37. Actor James Francis Kelly (“Rocky Balboa”) is 34.

Aug. 2: Keyboardist Garth Hudson of The Band is 86. Singer Kathy Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 80. Actor Joanna Cassidy is 78. Actor Kathryn Harrold is 73. Actor Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”) is 70. Music producer and Garbage drummer Butch Vig is 68. Singer Mojo Nixon is 66. Actor Victoria Jackson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 64. Actor Apollonia is 64. Actor Cynthia Stevenson (“Men In Trees,” ″Hope and Gloria”) is 61. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 59. Director-actor Kevin Smith (“Clerks,” ″Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”) is 53. Actor Sam Worthington (“Terminator Salvation”) is 47. Actor Edward Furlong is 46. “Today” meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is 42. Actor Marci Miller (“Days of Our Lives”) is 38. Singer Charli XCX is 31. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 31.

Aug. 3: Actor Martin Sheen is 83. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 82. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 82. Movie director John Landis is 73. Actor JoMarie Payton (“Family Matters”) is 73. Actor Jay North (“Dennis the Menace”) is 72. Actor Philip Casnoff (“Strong Medicine”) is 69. Actor John C. McGinley (“Scrubs”) is 64. Bassist Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) is 62. Actor Lisa Ann Walter (“Bruce Almighty”) is 62. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 60. Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul is 60. Actor Isaiah Washington (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Soul Food”) is 60. Keyboardist Dean Sams of Lonestar is 57. Guitarist Stephen (Carpenter of Deftones is 53. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 52. Actor Brigid Brannagh (“Army Wives”) is 51. Actor Michael Ealy (“Think Like A Man,” ″Barbershop”) is 50. Violinist Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band is 47. Actor Evangeline Lilly (“Lost”) is 44. Actor Mamie Gummer (“The Good Wife”) is 40. Singer Holly Arnstein of Dream is 38. Actor Georgina Haig (“Once Upon a Time”) is 38. Bassist Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic is 38. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 35.

Aug. 4: Actor Tina Cole (“My Three Sons”) is 80. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 68. Actor Kym Karath (“The Sound of Music”) is 65. Actor Lauren Tom (“Joy Luck Club,” ″Men in Trees”) is 64. Producer Michael Gelman (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 62. Actor Crystal Chappell (“Guiding Light”) is 58. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 55. Actor Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-O,” ″Lost”) is 55. Actor Michael Deluise (“Gilmore Girls,” “NYPD Blue”) is 54. Rapper Yo-Yo (“Miss Rap Supreme”) is 52. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 42. Actor-turned-princess Meghan Markle (“Suits”) is 42. Actor-director Greta Gerwig is 40. “American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 38. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” ″Grace Under Fire”) are 31. “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 28.

Aug. 5: Actor Loni Anderson is 78. Actor Erica Slezak (“One Life To Live”) is 77. Singer Rick Derringer is 76. Actor Holly Palance (“Under Fire,” “The Omen”) is 73. Singer Samantha Sang is 72. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister is 68. Actor Maureen McCormick (“The Brady Bunch”) is 67. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 64. Country fiddler Mark O’Connor is 62. Actor Mark Strong (“The Imitation Game”) is 60. Director James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 57. Actor Jonathan Silverman (“The Single Guy”) is 57. Country singer Terri Clark is 55. Actor Stephanie Szostak (“A Million Little Things”) is 52. Cellist Eicca Toppinen of Apocalyptica is 48. Drummer Whit Sellers of Old Dominion is 45. Actor Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 43. Actor Albert Tsai (“Dr. Ken”) is 19. Actor Devin Trey Campbell (“Single Parents”) is 15.