Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 7-13

May 7: Singer Thelma Houston is 80. Actor Robin Strasser (“One Life To Live,” “Passions”) is 78. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff (Starland Vocal Band) is 77. Drummer Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead is 77. Drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes) is 73. Director Amy Heckerling (“Clueless,” “Fast Times At Ridgemont High”) is 71. Actor Michael E. Knight (“All My Children”) is 64. Guitarist Phil Campbell of Motorhead is 62. Actor Traci Lords is 55. Actor Morocco Omari (“Empire”) is 53. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 52. Actor Breckin Meyer (“Herbie: Fully Loaded,” “Road Trip”) is 49. Drummer Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys is 37. Comedian Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Actor Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings,” “The Hunger Games”) is 31. Actor Dylan Gelula (“Jennifer Falls,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 29.

May 8: Singer Toni Tennille is 83. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 81. Jazz pianist Keith Jarrett is 78. Actor Mark Blankfield (“Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” ″The Incredible Shrinking Woman”) is 75. Drummer Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and of Tom Tom Club is 72. Singer Philip Bailey (solo and with Earth, Wind and Fire) is 72. Country musician Billy Burnette is 70. Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen is 70. Actor David Keith is 69. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo (“Mayans M.C.”) is 68. “The NFL Today” commentator and former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 66. Actor Melissa Gilbert is 59. Drummer Dave Rowntree of Blur is 59. Drummer Del Gray of Little Texas is 55. Singer Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) is 51. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 48. Singer Joe Bonamassa is 46. Actor Matt Davis (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 45. Actor Domhnall Gleason (“Peter Rabbit,” ″Unbroken”) is 40. Drummer Patrick Meese of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 40. Actor Julia Whelan (“Once and Again”) is 39.

May 9: Actor-turned-politician Glenda Jackson is 87. Guitarist Sonny Curtis of Buddy Holly and The Crickets is 86. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 86. Singer Tommy Roe is 81. Singer-guitarist Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco) is 79. Actor Candice Bergen is 77. Singer Clint Holmes is 77. Actor Anthony Higgins (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 76. Musician Billy Joel is 74. Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick is 73. Actor Alley Mills (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Wonder Years”) is 72. Actor Amy Hill (“Magnum P.I.”) is 70. Actor Wendy Crewson (“Revenge”) is 67. Actor John Corbett (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 62. Singer David Gahan of Depeche Mode is 61. Actor Sonja Sohn (“Body of Proof,” ″The Wire”) is 59. Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 53. Guitarist Mike Myerson of Heartland is 52. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos (“Episodes,” ″24″) is 48. Singer Tamia is 48. Trombonist Dan Regan of Reel Big Fish is 46. Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 44. Actor Rosario Dawson is 44. Musician Andrew W.K. is 44. Actor Rachel Boston (“Witches of East End,” ″In Plain Sight,” ″American Dreams”) is 41. TV personality Audrina Patridge (“The Hills”) is 38. Actor Grace Gummer (“American Horror Story,” ″The Newsroom”) is 37.

May 10: Singer Henry Fambrough of The Spinners is 85. Actor David Clennon (“thirtysomething”) is 80. Filmmaker Jim Abrahams (“The Naked Gun,” “Airplane!”) is 79. Singer Donovan is 77. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc is 77. Singer Dave Mason is 77. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 68. Actor Bruce Penhall (“CHiPs”) is 65. Actor Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 64. Singer Bono of U2 is 63. Drummer Danny Carey of Tool is 62. Actor Darryl M. Bell (“A Different World”) is 60. Model Linda Evangelista is 58. Rapper Young MC is 56. Actor Erik Palladino (“ER”) is 55. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 55. Actor Lenny Venito (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 54. Actor Dallas Roberts (“Dallas Buyers Club,” ″The Good Wife”) is 53. Actor Leslie Stefanson (“The Hunted,” ″The General’s Daughter”) is 52. Actor Todd Lowe (“True Blood,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 51. Actor Andrea Anders (“Joey”) is 48. Bassist Jesse Vest of Tantric and of Days of the New is 46. Actor Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live,” ″Kenan and Kel”) is 45. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 43. Drummer Joey Zehr of The Click Five is 40. Actor Lindsey Shaw (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 34. Actor Lauren Potter (“Glee”) is 33.

May 11: Jazz musician Carla Bley is 87. Singer Eric Burdon (The Animals, War) is 82. Actor Pam Ferris (“Call the Midwife”) is 75. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo (“24″) is 71. Actor Frances Fisher (“Resurrection,” ″Titanic”) is 71. Actor Boyd Gaines is 70. Drummer Mark Herndon (Alabama) is 68. Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 64. Country singer Tim Raybon of The Raybon Brothers is 60. Actor Tim Blake Nelson (“Lincoln,” ″O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) is 59. Actor Jeffrey Donovan (TV’s “Fargo”) is 55. Bassist Keith West of Heartland is 55. Actor Nicky Katt (“Boston Public”) is 52. Actor Coby Bell (“Third Watch”) is 48. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso of Apocalyptica is 45. Actor Austin O’Brien (“Last Action Hero”) is 42. Actor Jonathan Jackson (“Nashville,” ″Tuck Everlasting”) is 41. Rapper Ace Hood is 35. Singer Prince Royce is 34. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (“Bull”) is 30. Musician Howard Lawrence of Disclosure is 29.

May 12: Actor Millie Perkins (“Knots Landing”) is 87. Country singer Billy Swan is 81. Actor Linda Dano (“Another World”) is 80. Singer Steve Winwood is 75. Actor Lindsay Crouse is 75. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 73. Singer Billy Squier is 73. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 73. Blues musician Guy Davis is 71. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 68. Drummer Eric Singer of Kiss is 65. Actor Ving Rhames is 64. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 62. Actor Emilio Estevez is 61. Actor April Grace (“Lost,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 61. Actor Vanessa Williams (“Soul Food,” ″Melrose Place”) is 60. TV personality Carla Hall (“The Chew”) is 59. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 58. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 57. Actor Scott Schwartz (“A Christmas Story”) is 55. Actor Kim Fields (“Living Single,” ″The Facts of Life”) is 54. Actor Samantha Mathis (TV’s “The Strain”) is 53. Actor Jamie Luner (“Melrose Place,” ″Profiler”) is 52. Actor Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) is 51. Actor Mackenzie Astin (“Scandal,” “The Facts of Life”) is 50. Bassist Matt Mangano of Zac Brown Band is 47. Actor Rebecca Herbst (“General Hospital”) is 46. Actor Malin Akerman (“Trophy Wife”) is 45. Actor Jason Biggs (“Orange Is the New Black,” “American Pie”) is 45. Actor Rami Malik (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” ″Mr. Robot”) is 42. Actor Clare Bowen (“Nashville”) is 39. Actor Emily VanCamp (“Revenge”) is 37. Actor Malcolm David Kelley (“Lost”) is 31. Actor Sullivan Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 28.

May 13: Actor Buck Taylor (“Gunsmoke,” ″Gods and Generals”) is 85. Actor Harvey Keitel is 84. Actor Zoe Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) is 75. Actor Franklyn Ajaye (“Car Wash,” TV’s “Deadwood”) is 74. Singer Stevie Wonder is 73. Actor Leslie Winston (TV: “The Waltons”) is 67. Comedian Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”) is 59. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 59. Actor Tom Verica (“How To Get Away With Murder,” “American Dreams”) is 59. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 57. Actor Susan Floyd (“All My Children”) is 55. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 51. Actor Brian Geraghty (“The Alienist,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 48. Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 44. Actor Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones”) is 38. Actor Lena Dunham (“Girls”) is 37. Actor Robert Pattinson is 37. Actor Candice Accola King (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 36. Actor Hunter Parrish (“Weeds”) is 36. Bassist Wylie Gelber of Dawes is 35. Actor Debby Ryan (“Jessie”) is 30.