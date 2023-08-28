Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 3-9:

Sept. 3: Actor Pauline Collins is 83. Singer-guitarist Al Jardine of The Beach Boys is 81. Actor Valerie Perrine is 80. Drummer Don Brewer of Grand Funk Railroad is 75. Guitarist Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols is 68. Actor Steve Schirripa (“The Sopranos”) is 66. Actor Holt McCallany (“Lights Out,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 59. Guitarist Todd Lewis of The Toadies is 58. Actor Costas Mandylor (“Picket Fences”) is 58. Actor Charlie Sheen is 58. Singer Jennifer Paige is 50. Musician Redfoo of LMFAO is 48. Actor Ashley Jones (“True Blood”) is 47. Actor Nichole Hiltz (“In Plain Sight”) is 45. Actor Joel Johnstone (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 45. Actor Nick Wechsler (“Revenge,” ″Roswell”) is 45. Guitarist Tomo Milicevic of 30 Seconds To Mars is 44. Actor Garrett Hedlund (“Tron”) is 39. Singer August Alsina is 31.

Sept. 4: Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 92. Singer Sonny Charles of the Checkmates, Ltd. Is 83. Actor Kenneth Kimmins (“Coach”) is 82. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight of Gladys Knight and the Pips is 81. TV personality Dr. Jan Pol (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 81. Actor Jennifer Salt (“Soap”) is 79. Bassist Ronald LaPread (The Commodores) is 73. Actor Judith Ivey is 72. Drummer Martin Chambers of The Pretenders is 72. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (“Welcome Back, Kotter”) is 70. Actor Khandi Alexander (“ER,” ″NewsRadio”) is 66. Guitarist Kim Thayil of Soundgarden is 63. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans is 63. Actor Richard Speight Jr. (“The Agency”) is 54. Actor Noah Taylor (2005′s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” ″Game of Thrones”) is 54. Actor Ione Skye is 53. DJ-music producer Mark Ronson is 48. Singer Richard Wingo of Jagged Edge is 48. Bassist Ian Grushka of New Found Glory is 46. Actor Wes Bentley (“American Beauty”) is 45. Actor Max Greenfield (“New Girl”) is 44. Country singer Granger Smith is 44. Singer Dan Miller of O-Town is 43. Singer Beyonce’ is 42. Singer-guitarist Tom Gossin of Gloriana is 42. Actor Whitney Cummings (“Whitney”) is 41. Comedian Kyle Mooney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Multi-instrumentalist Neyla Pekarek (The Lumineers) is 37. Singer James Bay is 33. Actor Trevor Gagnon (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 28.

Sept. 5: Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 94. Broadway actor Carol Lawrence is 91. Actor Lucille Soong (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 88. Actor William Devane (“Jessie Stone,” “Knots Landing”) is 84. Actor George Lazenby is 84. Singer Al Stewart is 78. Actor-director Dennis Dugan (“Big Daddy,” “Happy Gilmore”) is 77. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 77. Saxophonist Mel Collins of King Crimson and of Kokomo is 76. Cartoonist Cathy Guisewite (“Cathy”) is 73. Actor Michael Keaton is 72. Drummer Jamie Oldaker of The Tractors is 72. Actor Debbie Turner (“The Sound of Music”) is 67. Actor Kristian Alfonso (“Days of Our Lives”) is 60. Singer Terry Ellis of En Vogue is 60. Drummer Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine (and of Audioslave) is 55. TV personality-musician Dweezil Zappa is 54. Actor Rose McGowan is 50. Actor Carice Van Houten (“Game of Thrones”) is 47. Keyboardist Kyle O’Quin of Portugal. The Man is 38. Actor Andrew Ducote (“Dave’s World”) is 37. Actor Skandar Keynes (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 32.

Sept. 6: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 87. Country singer David Allan Coe is 84. Singer-bassist Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 80. Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 79. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 76. Country singer Buddy Miller is 71. Actor James Martin Kelly (“Mob City,” ″Magic Mike”) is 69. Drummer Joe Smyth of Sawyer Brown is 66. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 65. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow (“Police Academy”) is 65. Guitarist Pal Waaktaar of A-ha is 62. News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 61. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 60. Actor Betsy Russell (“Saw”) is 60. Actor Rosie Perez is 59. Singer Macy Gray is 56. Singer Darryl Anthony (Az Yet) is 54. Singer CeCe Peniston is 54. Actor Daniele Gaither (“MADtv”) is 53. Actor Dylan Bruno (“Numb3ers”) is 51. Actor Idris Elba is 51. Actor Justina Machado (Netflix’s “One Day at a Time,” “Jane the Virgin”) is 51. Actor Anika Noni Rose (“The Princess and the Frog,” “Dreamgirls”) is 51. Singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 49. Actor Justin Whalin (“Lois and Clark”) is 49. Actor Naomie Harris (“Moonlight,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies) is 47. Rapper Noreaga is 46. Rapper Foxy Brown is 45. Actor Deborah Joy Winans (“Greenleaf”) is 40. Actor Lauren Lapkus (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 38. Singer Max George of The Wanted is 35.

Sept. 7: Jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins is 93. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 80. Singer Alfa Anderson of Chic is 77. Actor Susan Blakely (“The Towering Inferno,” ″The Concorde: Airport ’79″) is 75. Drummer Dennis Thompson of MC5 is 75. Actor Julie Kavner (“The Simpsons”) is 73. Singer Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders is 72. Keyboardist Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 70. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 69. Actor Michael Emerson (“Lost”) is 69. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 67. Songwriter Diane Warren is 67. Singer Margot Chapman (Starland Vocal Band) is 66. Actor W. Earl Brown (“Deadwood”) is 60. Comedian Leslie Jones (“Supermarket Sweep,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 56. Model Angie Everhart is 54. Actor Diane Farr (“Numb3rs,” “Rescue Me”) is 54. Actor Monique Gabriela Curnen (“The Dark Knight”) is 53. Actor Tom Everett Scott (“Southland,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 53. Drummer Chad Sexton of 311 is 53. Actor Shannon Elizabeth (“American Pie”) is 50. Actor Oliver Hudson (“Nashville”) is 47. Actor Devon Sawa (“Slackers,” ″Final Destination”) is 45. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (“Code Black”) is 39. Actor Alyssa Diaz (“The Rookie”) is 38. Contemporary Christian musician Wes Willis of Rush of Fools is 37. Actor Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld,” ″Thirteen”) is 36. Actor Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) is 34. Actor Ian Chen (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 17.

Sept. 8: Ventriloquist Willie Tyler (with Lester) is 83. Actor Alan Feinstein is 82. Singer Sal Valentino of The Beau Brummels is 81. Bassist Will Lee of the CBS Orchestra (“Late Show with David Letterman”) is 71. Actor Heather Thomas (“The Fall Guy”) is 66. Singer Aimee Mann is 63. Bassist David Steele of Fine Young Cannibals is 63. Actor Thomas Kretschmann (“The Pianist”) is 61. Singer Marc Gordon of Levert is 59. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 58. Singer Neko Case is 53. Actor David Arquette is 52. TV personality Brooke Burke is 52. Actor Martin Freeman (“Black Panther,” ″The Hobbit”) is 52. TV personality Kennedy is 51. Drummer Richard Hughes of Keane is 48. Actor Larenz Tate is 48. Actor Nathan Corddry (“Mom”) is 46. Singer Pink is 44. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 43. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas (“Home Improvement”) is 42. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 36. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”) is 21.

Sept. 9: Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 78. Guitarist John McFee of The Doobie Brothers is 73. Actor Tom Wopat is 72. Actor Angela Cartwright (“The Danny Thomas Show,” ″Lost In Space”) is 71. Musician-producer Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) is 71. Actor Hugh Grant is 63. Actor Charles Esten (“Nashville”) is 58. Actor Constance Marie (“George Lopez”) is 58. Actor-comedian Adam Sandler is 57. Model Rachel Hunter is 54. Actor Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) is 52. Actor Henry Thomas (“E.T.”) is 52. Actor Goran Visnjic (“ER”) is 51. Jazz singer Michael Bublé is 48. Actor Michelle Williams (“Brokeback Mountain,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 43. Singer Paul Janeway of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 40. Actor Kelsey Asbille (“One Tree Hill,” “Teen Wolf”) is 32. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 32. Country singer Hunter Hayes is 32.