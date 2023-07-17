FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Stock market today
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Deadly flash flooding in the Northeast
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 23-29

Helen Mirren arrives for the screening of "Golda" in Jerusalem's Film Festival, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Mirren, who plays Israel's first female prime minister in her latest film, says she has been inspired by the widespread protests against the country's current prime minister. Mirren plays the late Golda Meir during the 1973 war between Israel and a coalition of Arab states in "Golda." (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

July 23: Actor Ronny Cox (“Deliverance,” “RoboCop”) is 85. Actor Larry Manetti (“Magnum, P.I.”) is 80. Singer David Essex is 76. Guitarist Blair Thornton of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 73. Actor Belinda Montgomery (“Doogie Howser, MD”) is 73. Actor Lydia Cornell (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 70. Actor Woody Harrelson is 62. Guitarist Martin Gore of Depeche Mode is 62. Actor Eriq Lasalle (“ER”) is 61. Drummer Yuval Gabay (Soul Coughing) is 60. Guitarist Slash of Velvet Revolver and of Guns N’ Roses is 58. Actor Juan Pope (formerly J. Lamont Pope) (“My Name Is Earl,” ″Family Matters”) is 56. Model Stephanie Seymour is 55. Actor Charisma Carpenter (“Veronica Mars”) is 53. Singer Sam Watters of Color Me Badd is 53. Singer Dalvin DeGrate of Jodeci is 52. Musician Alison Krauss is 52. Drummer Chad Gracey of Live is 52. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans (“The Wayans Brothers”) is 51. Country singer Shannon Brown is 50. Actor Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent,” “Crossing Jordan”) is 50. Actor Stephanie March (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 49. Actor Shane McRae (“Sneaky Pete”) is 46. Fiddler David Pichette (Emerson Drive) is 46. Singer Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child) is 43. Actor Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 41. Actor Krysta Rodriguez (“Smash”) is 39. Actor Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter” movies) is 34. Drummer Neil Perry of The Band Perry is 33. Actor Lili Simmons (TV’s “The Purge”) is 30. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (“The Voice”) is 27.

July 24: Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 87. Actor Mark Goddard (“Lost In Space”) is 87. Actor Chris Sarandon is 81. Actor Robert Hays (“Airplane!”) is 76. Actor Michael Richards (“Seinfeld”) is 74. Actor Lynda Carter is 72. Director Gus Van Sant is 71. Country singer Pam Tillis is 66. Actor Paul Ben-Victor (“Entourage”) is 61. Actor Kadeem Hardison (“A Different World”) is 58. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 55. Actor Laura Leighton (“Melrose Place”) is 55. Actor John P. Navin Jr. (“National Lampoon’s Vacation”) is 55. NBA player-turned-actor Rick Fox (“Greenleaf,” “Oz”) is 54. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 54. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 52. Actor Jamie Denbo (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 50. Actor Eric Szmanda (“CSI”) is 48. Actor Rose Byrne is 44. Country singer Jerrod Neimann is 44. Actor Summer Glau (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 42. Actor Sheaun McKinney (“The Neighborhood”) is 42. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 41. Actor Anna Paquin is 41. Actor Megan Park (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 37. Actor Mara Wilson (“Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Matilda”) is 36. Actor Sarah Steele (“The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife”) is 35. Singer Jay McGuiness of The Wanted is 33. Actor Emily Bett Rickards (TV’s “Arrow”) is 32. TV personality Bindi Irwin (“Bindi: The Jungle Girl” and “Crikey! It’s the Irwins”) is 25.

Other news
This book cover image released by Penguin Random House shows "I Am a Masterpiece!" by Mia Armstrong.(Penguin Random House via AP)
Child star Mia Armstrong is working on a picture book about her experiences with Down syndrome
Child star and activist Mia Armstrong has a picture book coming out next year about her experiences with Down syndrome, what her publisher calls “all the joys and challenges.”
FILE - Pianist Andre Watts performs with the Kalamazoo (Mich.) Symphony Orchestra during the opening concert of the Irving S. Gilmore International Keyboard Festival at Miller Auditorium on the Kalamazoo (Mich.) campus of Western Michigan University, on April 29, 2000. Watts died Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Bloomington, Ind. He was 77.(Henrik Edsenius/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)
Pianist André Watts dies at age 77 of prostate cancer
Pianist André Watts, whose televised debut with the New York Philharmonic as a 16-year-old in 1963 launched an international career of more than a half-century, has died.
This cover image released by Sony Music Latin/Duars Entertainment shows "Playa Saturno" by Rauw Alejandro. (Sony Music Latin/Duars Entertainment via AP)
Review: On ‘Playa Saturno,’ Rauw Alejando’s futuristic reggaeton reaches new heights
Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro has always had his eye on the future — taking familiar genres and contorting them into something novel.
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna says she’s ‘on the road to recovery’ following ICU stay, postpones North American tour dates
After postponing her career-spanning Celebration Tour due to a “serious bacterial infection” last month and spending several days in an intensive care unit, Madonna says she’s “on the road to recovery.”: The pop superstar posted an update on her health Monday on Instagram.

July 25: Singer-guitarist Bruce Woodley of The Seekers is 81. Drummer Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds is 80. Bassist Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 72. Guitarist Jem Finer of The Pogues is 68. Supermodel Imanis 68. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 66. Guitarist Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth is 65. Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian is 64. Actor Illeana Douglas is 62. Country singer Marty Brown is 58. Actor Matt LeBlanc (“Joey,” ″Friends”) is 56. Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson (TV’s “Grand Hotel,” “The Steve Harvey Show”) is 56. Cellist Paavo Lotjonen of Apocalyptica is 55. Actor D.B. Woodside (“24”) is 54. Actor Miriam Shor (“Swingtown,” ″Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 52. Actor David Denman (“Parenthood,” ″The Office”) is 50. Actor Jay R. Ferguson (“Mad Men”) is 49. Actor James Lafferty (“One Tree Hill”) is 38. Actor Shantel VanSanten (“One Tree Hill”) is 38. Actor Michael Welch (“Twilight” films, TV’s “Joan of Arcadia”) is 36. Actor Linsey Godfrey (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 35. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 28. Actor Mason Cook (TV’s “Speechless”) is 23. Actor Pierce Gagnon (“Boss Baby: Back in Business,” “One Tree Hill”) is 18.

July 26: Actor Robert Colbert (“The Time Tunnel,” “Maverick”) is 92. Singer Darlene Love is 82. Singer Brenton Wood is 82. Singer Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is 80. Actor Helen Mirren is 78. Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen is 74. Actor Susan George is 73. Actor Nana Visitor (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 66. Actor Kevin Spacey is 64. Singer Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen) is 62. Actor Sandra Bullock is 59. Singer Jim Lindberg of Pennywise is 58. Actor Jeremy Piven is 58. Singer Wayne Wonder is 57. Actor Jason Statham (“Transporter” films) is 56. Actor Cress Williams (“Hart of Dixie,” “Close to Home”) is 53. Host Chris Harrison (“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”) is 52. Actor Kate Beckinsale (“The Aviator,” ″Pearl Harbor”) is 50. Actor Gary Owen (“Think Like A Man” films) is 50. Drummer Dan Konopka of OK Go is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 46. Actor Eve Myles (“Victoria,” ″Broadchurch”) is 45. Actor Juliet Rylance (“American Gothic”) is 44. Actor Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire,” ″Chicago P.D.”) is 37. Actor Francia Raisa (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 35. Drummer Jamie Sharpe (Rush of Fools) is 34. Actor Bianca Santos (“The Fosters”) is 33. Actor-turned-singer Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless is 30.

July 27: TV producer Norman Lear is 101. Actor John Pleshette (“Knots Landing”) is 81. Actor-director Betty Thomas (“Hill Street Blues”) is 76. Singer Maureen McGovern is 74. Actor Roxanne Hart (“The Good Girl,” ″Chicago Hope”) is 69. Guitarist Duncan Cameron (Sawyer Brown) is 67. Comedian Carol Leifer is 67. Comedian Bill Engvall is 66. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 61. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 56. Singer Juliana Hatfield is 56. Actor Julian McMahon (“Fantastic Four” films, TV’s “Profiler”) is 55. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) is 53. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 51. Drummer Abe Cunningham of Deftones is 50. Singer Pete Yorn is 49. Actor Seamus Dever (“Castle”) is 47. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“The Tudors”) is 46. Comedian Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Actor Taylor Schilling (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 39. Singer Cheyenne Kimball of Gloriana is 33. Actor Alyvia Alyn Lind (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors”) is 16.

July 28: Actor Darryl Hickman (“The Grapes of Wrath”) is 92. Cartoonist Jim Davis (“Garfield”) is 78. Actor Linda Kelsey (“Lou Grant”) is 77. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 77. Actor Sally Struthers is 76. Drummer Simon Kirke of Bad Company is 74. Guitarist Steve Morse of Deep Purple is 69. CBS News anchor Scott Pelley is 66. Bassist Marc Perlman of The Jayhawks is 62. Actor Michael Hayden (“Murder One”) is 60. Actor Lori Loughlin (“90210,” ″Full House”) is 59. Jazz trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis is 58. Actor Elizabeth Berkley (“Showgirls,” ″Saved by the Bell”) is 51. Singer Afroman is 49. Drummer Todd Anderson of Heartland is 48. Singer Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach is 47. Actor John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”) is 39. Actor Jon Michael Hill (“Elementary”) is 38. Actor Dustin Milligan (“90210”) is 38. Rapper Soulja Boy is 33.

July 29: Actor Robert Fuller (“Laramie,” ″Emergency!”) is 90. Actor Roz Kelly (“Happy Days”) is 81. Keyboardist Neal Doughty of REO Speedwagon is 77. Actor Mike Starr (“Ed,” ″Goodfellas”) is 73. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 70. TV personality Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”) is 70. Singer-bassist Geddy Lee of Rush is 70. Singer Patti Scialfa of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 70. Actor Alexandra Paul (“Baywatch”) is 60. Actor Dean Haglund (“The X Files”) is 58. Country singer Martina McBride is 57. Drummer Chris Gorman of Belly is 56. Actor Tim Omundson (“Psych”) is 54. Actor Ato Essandoh (film’s “Django Unchained,” TV’s “Elementary”) is 51. Actor Wil Wheaton (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Stand By Me”) is 51. Actor Stephen Dorff is 50. Singer Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men is 50. Country singer James Otto is 50. Actor Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 49. Musician Danger Mouse is 46. Actor Rachel Miner (“Supernatural”) is 43. Actor Kaitlyn Black (“Hart of Dixie”) is 40. Actor Cait Fairbanks (“The Young and The Restless”) is 30.