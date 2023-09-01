Giuliani pleads not guilty
Celta Vigo beats Almeria with late Swedberg goal for its first Liga win

 
MADRID (AP) — Williot Swedberg scored in the 87th minute as Celta Vigo defeated Almeria 3-2 for its first Spanish league victory of the season on Friday.

The 19-year-old Swedish midfielder netted the winner with a late header after Unai Nuñez and Jorgen Strand Larsen gave Celta a 2-0 lead before halftime. Sergio Akieme and Sergio Arribas equalized for the hosts in the second half.

Rafa Benítez’s Celta entered the fourth round coming off two losses and a draw.

Almeria remained winless and picked up its third loss in four matches. It stayed second-to-last and in danger of dropping to the bottom of the standings at the weekend.

Cadiz picked up its second win and moved closer to the top by coming from behind to defeat 10-man Villarreal 3-1 at home with a pair by Darwin Machís.

The visitors took the lead through Alexander Sorloth in the 10th but Cadiz rallied thanks to Chris Ramos in the 18th and Machís in the 30th and 50th minutes.

It was the third loss in four matches for Villarreal, which played a man down from the 22nd because Alfonso Pedraza was sent off.

Villarreal coach Quique Setién was also sent off, and Sorloth had to be replaced because of an injury in the 27th.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer