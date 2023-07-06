Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Sports

Cesar Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 years and 9 trophies with EPL club

FILE - Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta applauds fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea, at the Gtech Community stadium, in London, England, Oct. 19, 2022. Cesar Azpilicueta has ended his 11-year spell at Chelsea. He won nine trophies with the London club and was described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

FILE - Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta applauds fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea, at the Gtech Community stadium, in London, England, Oct. 19, 2022. Cesar Azpilicueta has ended his 11-year spell at Chelsea. He won nine trophies with the London club and was described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion, Cesar Azpilicueta ended his 11-year, trophy-laden spell at the London club on Thursday.

Spain defender Azpilicueta won every major title with Chelsea, including two English Premier Leagues and the Champions League.

“Cesar leaves an everlasting mark at Chelsea, as a warrior, as a champion, and as a loyal Chelsea legend,” club co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said. “He has set the standards at the club for more than a decade and demonstrated to everyone what is required day in, day out, to achieve success.”

Other news
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, right, drives to basket during the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, June 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Stewart and Collier plan to start a new women’s league to play in WNBA offseason
WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are starting a new women’s basketball league to give top players another option to play in the U.S. in the offseason once the league’s prioritization rules go into effect next year.
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson gestures to the crowd as he is carted off the field during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium by wild throw has an orbital fracture
A cameraman hit in the head by an errant throw Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium has an orbital fracture and is home resting, the YES Network said in a statement Thursday.
FILE -New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) drives against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in New York. The New York Knicks are trading Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers, dealing away a former lottery pick was loved by fans but never as much by coach Tom Thibodeau, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Pacers welcome Brown to town, formally announce 5-year max deal to keep Haliburton
The Indiana Pacers have formally announced All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton agreed to a five-year max contract that could reach a franchise record $260 million.
Trinity Rodman speaks with reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Long flight to the Women’s World Cup? US players have a plan for that
The U.S. national team, like most of the rest of the field, faces a long flight to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Azpilicueta made 508 appearances for Chelsea and won nine trophies after signing from Marseille in 2012.

He also won the FA Cup, English League Cup, two Europa Leagues, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

The 33-year-old Azpilicueta is reportedly set to join Spanish team Atletico Madrid.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports