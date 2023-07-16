Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo shooting
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
United pilots score raises
Sports

Opoku leads Montreal over Charlotte 2-0 in debut with club

Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang (33) holds off a challenge by CF Montreal's Aaron Herrera, right, during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 of 12 | 

Charlotte FC’s Patrick Agyemang (33) holds off a challenge by CF Montreal’s Aaron Herrera, right, during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CF Montreal's Kwadwo Opoku, right, is challenged by Charlotte FC's Jan Sobocinski, left, during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
2 of 12 | 

CF Montreal’s Kwadwo Opoku, right, is challenged by Charlotte FC’s Jan Sobocinski, left, during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CF Montreal's Chinonso Offor, right, is challenged by Charlotte FC's Jan Sobocinski, left, during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
3 of 12 | 

CF Montreal’s Chinonso Offor, right, is challenged by Charlotte FC’s Jan Sobocinski, left, during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CF Montreal's Rudy Camacho, left, challenges Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
4 of 12 | 

CF Montreal’s Rudy Camacho, left, challenges Charlotte FC’s Patrick Agyemang during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CF Montreal forward Chinonso Offor, left, challenges Charlotte FC defender Nathan Byrne during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
5 of 12 | 

CF Montreal forward Chinonso Offor, left, challenges Charlotte FC defender Nathan Byrne during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CF Montreal's Chinonso Offor, center, is challenged by Charlotte FC's Jan Sobocinski, left, and Nathan Byrne, right, during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
6 of 12 | 

CF Montreal’s Chinonso Offor, center, is challenged by Charlotte FC’s Jan Sobocinski, left, and Nathan Byrne, right, during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CF Montreal's Mathieu Choiniere, left, challenges Charlotte FC's Kamil Jozwiak during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
7 of 12 | 

CF Montreal’s Mathieu Choiniere, left, challenges Charlotte FC’s Kamil Jozwiak during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CF Montreal's Chinonso Offor (9) defends against Charlotte FC's Guzman Corujo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
8 of 12 | 

CF Montreal’s Chinonso Offor (9) defends against Charlotte FC’s Guzman Corujo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CF Montreal's Kwadwo Opoku reacts after scoring against Charlotte FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
9 of 12 | 

CF Montreal’s Kwadwo Opoku reacts after scoring against Charlotte FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CF Montreal's Chinonso Offor (9) shoots and scores against Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
10 of 12 | 

CF Montreal’s Chinonso Offor (9) shoots and scores against Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CF Montreal's Kwadwo Opoku reacts after scoring against Charlotte FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
11 of 12 | 

CF Montreal’s Kwadwo Opoku reacts after scoring against Charlotte FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CF Montreal's Kwadwo Opoku (90) moves by Charlotte FC's Jan Sobocinski (2) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
12 of 12 | 

CF Montreal’s Kwadwo Opoku (90) moves by Charlotte FC’s Jan Sobocinski (2) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

MONTREAL (AP) — Kwadwo Opoku and Chinonso Offor scored two minutes apart in the first half to spark CF Montreal to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Opoku, acquired from Los Angeles FC on July 5, found the net unassisted in the 29th minute to give Montreal (9-12-2) the lead in his debut. Opoku had two goals and two assists in 13 starts and 19 appearances for the defending champions before the trade.

Offor made it 2-0, using an assist from Joel Waterman to score his fourth of the campaign.

Other news
CF Montreal's Sunusi Ibrahim, left, defends against Atlanta United's Amar Sejdic during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Atlanta United beats Montreal 1-0, ends long skid on road
Brooks Lennon scored early in the second half and Brad Guzan made it stand up as Atlanta United snapped a nine-match winless streak on the road with a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal.
Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga (99) celebrates with forward Carlos Vela (10) after scoring during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar highlights MLS All-Star roster that will face Arsenal
Reigning league MVP Hany Mukhtar and teammate Walker Zimmerman from Nashville, LAFC scoring leader Dénis Bouanga and top newcomer Giorgos Giakoumakis highlight the 26-player roster for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game.
CF Montréal's Joel Waterman defends against Charlotte FC's Benjamin Bender (15) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Montreal, Charlotte play to scoreless draw
Jonathan Sirois finished with four saves for CF Montreal, Kristijan Kahlina saved three shots for Charlottte FC and the two clubs played to a scoreless draw.
CF Montreal defender Rudy Camacho (4) and midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) defend against Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal ends Nashville’s 10-game unbeaten streak
Bryce Duke scored in the 27th minute, rookie goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois collected his seventh clean sheet and CF Montreal ended Nashville 10-match unbeaten streak with a 1-0 victory.

Jonathan Sirois did not have to make a save to earn his ninth clean sheet of the season for Montreal. Kristijan Kahlina saved four shots for Charlotte (6-9-8).

Montreal picked up a victory to snap a three-match losing streak for a third time this season. The club hasn’t dropped four in a row since 2020.

Charlotte saw a streak of five straight draws come to an end. It was the club’s longest unbeaten run. The last team to play six straight draws was the Chicago Fire in 2014. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw earlier this season. Charlotte falls to 0-3-1 in matches played in Canada.

Montreal had lost two straight matches by 1-0 scores. The club has never been blanked three straight times at home.

When league play resumes on Aug. 20, Charlotte will travel to play Inter Miami. Montreal will travel to play Toronto FC.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport