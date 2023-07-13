Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Shaqiri, Haile-Selassie lead Fire to 3-0 romp over Montreal

 
CHICAGO (AP) — Xherdan Shaqiri and Maren Haile-Selassie both had a goal and an assist in the first half to power the Chicago Fire to a 3-0 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday night.

Chicago (7-7-8) struck quickly when Brian Gutiérrez used a pass from 19-year-old Georgios Koutsias in the 9th minute to score his first goal of the season.

Haile-Selassie and Shaqiri set each other’s goals up. Haile-Selassie’s fourth netter this season came two minutes after Gutiérrez scored. Shaqiri scored his third goal of the season in the 34th minute to give the Fire a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Chicago snapped a four-match losing streak to Montreal (8-12-2) with its first multi-goal margin of victory this season.

Chris Brady saved four shots to earn the clean sheet for the Fire. Jonathan Sirois totaled two saves for Montreal.

Montreal falls to 3-6-3 all-time against the Fire in Chicago.

Montreal has been shut out in nine of its 12 road matches this season with a 1-9-2 record. The club has scored just four away goals all season. Montreal has earned only five points on the road this season after leading the league with 35 in 2022.

The Fire improve to 4-1-0 in their last five matches after a 3-6-8 start.

Montreal returns home to host Charlotte FC on Saturday. Chicago will host Toronto FC on Saturday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport