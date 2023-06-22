Montreal ends Nashville’s 10-game unbeaten streak

CF Montreal defender Rudy Camacho (4) and midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) defend against Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Bryce Duke scored in the 27th minute, rookie goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois collected his seventh clean sheet and CF Montreal ended Nashville 10-match unbeaten streak with a 1-0 victory on Wednesday night.

Montreal (8-9-1) won its sixth straight home match by a clean sheet to join the 2000 Kansas City Wizards as the only clubs to do so in a single season. Montreal also snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with its first win over Nashville.

Nashville (10-4-5) had won seven games during its club-record unbeaten streak.

Duke scored his second goal of the season. Sunusi Ibrahim got into the 6-yard box and sent a pass to the top of the 18 for Duke’s one-touch finish through traffic. It was just the 14th goal allowed all season by Nashville.

Nashville had a good scoring opportunity early in the second half after Sirois turned it over, but Jacob Shaffelburg’s shot went over the net.

Montreal travels to play Charlotte on Saturday. Nashville travels to play the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

